Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New York City saw 28 shootings in 72 hours this past weekend. For all of last week, they were up 342 percent over the same week in 2019. In terms of minor crime, the city has seen a curious surge in people setting off illegal fireworks.

How, then, does a leftist “leader” like de Blasio distract the media from his own evident failings?

Paint a “Black Lives Matter” mural on the street outside Trump Tower, of course — and attack President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Daily News, that’s what the de Blasio administration has in mind for the city’s famed Fifth Avenue, “right in front of the president’s flagship high-rise.” The murals are also planned for Centre Street, also in Manhattan, and on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem, the Daily News reported.

“The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City,” de Blasio spokeswoman Julia Arredondo said in a statement, according to the Daily News.

“He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded, ‘black lives matter.’”

This builds on a June 9 statement in which Mayor de Blasio promised to paint the phrase as many places as he could in the town.

“It’s time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea, black lives matter — the idea that so much American history has wrongly renounced but now must be affirmed,” he said, according to the Daily News.

The contrast between liberal politicians’ professed concern for black lives and the reality on the ground is unavoidable — and sickening.

The kind of soft-on-crime policies liberals like de Blasio champion make all New Yorkers vulnerable — or do they not think black lives matter when it comes to being victims of crime?

And, of course, when it comes to abortion — a so-called “right” de Blasio champions along with virtually all major Democrats — it’s even worse.

According to a CNS report from 2018, citing Centers for Disease Control statistics, while the black population of the United States is only about 13 percent of the whole, an astounding 36 percent of abortions involve terminating the life of an unborn black child.

In de Blasio’s New York City of 2015, according to the report, “more black children were aborted than were born alive.” And this is the kind of mayor whose political party claims moral superiority because it supposedly believes “black lives matter”?

That kind of cognitive dissonance isn’t wholly dissimilar to what Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser — another liberal Democrat and #Resistance favorite — did when she decreed a section of street adjacent to the White House Black Lives Matter Plaza.

She had the phrase painted on the stretch of asphalt and it became a locus of protesters. When things got out of hand and there were people camping on a road that motorists were supposed to drive on, however, the city had to close the area and call in police and a trash truck to clean it out on Monday. That, in turn, led to more clashes with protesters.

Police still have Black Lives Matter Plaza blocked at 16th and I. I was told the main reason was so crews could clean the streets and the park behind them.

There are a small number of protesters here, some media also.

Unclear how long they will continue to block this off. pic.twitter.com/ekADUfbdBT — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) June 23, 2020

Black Lives Matter DC had already weighed in against the mural, calling it a “performative piece” in a Sunday statement, according to WUSA-TV.

In New York, meanwhile, the problem may be that the mural is seen as a distraction for the city’s continued problems.

Formerly the locus of the novel coronavirus in the United States, New York City has begun opening up — which hasn’t come without attendant problems, as the city’s crime rate has skyrocketed.

According to The New York Times, the city had 125 shootings during the first three weeks of June; that’s more than double what it saw last year. On Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the city’s criminal justice system is “imploding,” according to WNBC-TV.

De Blasio insisted things were under control.

“We are not going to allow gun violence to continue to grow in this city. We’re not going to go back to the days when there was so much violence pervading our communities,” the mayor said Monday, according to WCBS-TV.

“We’re going to use new strategies and approaches in policing, new strategies and approaches at the community level. We’re going to do whatever it takes to fight back gun violence.”

However, some things could be working against the city. For one, the morale of the New York Police Department isn’t exactly sky-high at the moment.

“They’re all looking over their shoulders and in the back of their mind, whether consciously or subconsciously, they’re saying, ‘Why should we bother? We don’t get the support. Why should we bother?’” former NYPD Chief of Department Joseph Esposito told CBS.

Bail reform laws championed by New York Democrats mean that individuals arrested for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies are released without cash bond, something even de Blasio has admitted has sparked an increase in crime.

“We had, for six years, steady decreases in crime across the board. There’s not a whole lot of other environmental things that have changed recently,” he said in a February interview with WNYC public radio host Brian Lehrer, according to the New York Post.

“It sort of stands out like a sore thumb that this is the single biggest new thing in the equation and we saw an extraordinary jump.”

It also doesn’t help that the coronavirus outbreak led to another spate of prisoner releases. Of the roughly 2,500 individuals released from Rikers Island because, the city’s main jail complex, because of COVID-19 fears, over 250 of them had been charged with over 450 crimes since release, it was reported earlier this month.

“We’re continuing to see people get arrested over and over and let right back out. And it really defies common sense,” Commissioner Shea said, according to a June 12 report on WNBC-TV.

But let’s paint “Black Lives Matter” on the street outside of Trump Tower. That’s going to make everything all better for the residents of New York, who now have to contend with everything from increased shootings to illegal fireworks displays — and the prospect of going back to the crime-ridden New York of the 1970s, ’80 and early 1990s, before Rudy Giuliani took over as mayor.

“Obviously he is doing it to antagonize the president,” one de Blasio critic told the New York Post. “This is what he is concerned about while the city burns. What an amateur politician.”

This has nothing to do with black lives. It has everything to do with the mayor’s political life.

