De Blasio's NYC: Vandal Spray Paints Police Car in Broad Daylight

Disrespect for the New York City Police Department seemingly hit a sickening new low recently with a brazen daylight vandalism on a busy street.

A video of a graffiti-scrawling vandal was posted to Twitter earlier this month by the Sergeants Benevolent Association, an NYPD union.

The number of cars that drive by in the video indicates the anti-cop act was committed on a busy street. Several pedestrians can be seen walking through the frame and in reflections.

Nobody stopped to prevent a piece of taxpayer-supplied equipment from being tarnished.

VANDALISM of NYPD VEHICLE. 5th Pct Patrol car being trashed by a perp. Wonder what would happen if he were caught and resisted arrest. DeBlasio & O’Neill would probably say he was expressing his 1st Amendment right in DeBlasio’s lawless NYC. pic.twitter.com/eiwsfBQ4kJ — SBA (@SBANYPD) September 22, 2019

TRENDING: Report: As Warren Closes Gap, Major Dem Donors Say They’d Rather Support Trump

“Wonder what would happen if he were caught and resisted arrest,” the SBA post says. “DeBlasio & O’Neill would probably say he was expressing his 1st Amendment right in DeBlasio’s lawless NYC.”

This act comes on the heels of other acts of hate committed against the NYPD, arguably the most visible police force in America.

A recent officer-involved shooting sparked the ire of some in the community, despite images released by the NYPD that prove the officers were responding to an armed and aggressive suspect.

Should the NYPD get tougher on crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The run-in left one officer with a gunshot wound. A call for more dead cops rang out in the aftermath.

Although the officer in that situation made a quick recovery, the confrontation between police and anti-cop individuals in the community puts into perspective what the NYPD deals with on a daily basis.

Videos of food, water and other items being thrown at NYPD officers are still fresh in the mind of many New Yorkers.

The seemingly widespread disrespect of officers who risk life and limb for residents of the city can be traced back to NYC’s own leadership, some in the police force say.

Far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio, who spent mere hours in his city hall office during the opening month of his failed presidential run, has been accused of abandoning officers and the police force as a whole to embrace his progressive agenda.

With leadership like that, it’s not difficult to imagine why cops in the city feel like they’re being thrown to the wolves on a regular basis.

And if the video of someone vandalizing an NYPD vehicle proves anything, it’s that the anti-cop elements in the city are becoming bolder by the day.

It likely won’t be long before spray-painted police cars become the least of the NYPD’s worries.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.