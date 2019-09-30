De Niro Goes on Vulgar Tirade Against Fox News and Trump During Live CNN Interview

Robert De Niro is finally starring in decent movies — or at least a decent movie — again. “The Irishman,” his latest collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has gotten rave reviews. After a string of embarrassments for the “Raging Bull” actor, happy days are here again.

So now that De Niro isn’t making a fool of himself on screen anymore, maybe there’s a chance he won’t make a fool of himself off-screen, either — right? I mean, there’s no reason to draw attention to himself with speeches punctuated by “f— Trump!” He’s not starring in movies like “Dirty Grandpa” now. He doesn’t need that kind of controversy to sell tickets.

Well, apparently, you can take De Niro out of a bomb but you can’t take the f-bombs out of De Niro, apparently.

In an appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” — apparently, De Niro is now viewed as a reliable source of political wisdom — the actor used the f-word twice while explaining to host Brian Stelter why the president needed to be impeached.

“It has to happen,” De Niro said of impeachment during the Sunday appearance.

He added that the current situation had reached a crisis point “and too many people are too gentle and genteel about it. And we’re in a crisis situation, period.”

WARNING: Some swear words ahead. This is De Niro, after all. Viewer discretion is advised.

For those of you asking for the full interview with Robert De Niro: Here’s the video of part one, addressing his criticism of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/2I1NwsmXun — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 29, 2019

“I don’t think he’s capable of resigning,” De Niro said. “This guy has done everything possible — much worse than I ever thought, ever. The day after he was elected, I said, ‘Well, give him a chance, you never know, you’ll see.’ … He’s worse than I ever could have imagined.”

De Niro then called Trump “crazy” and thanked the brave souls in liberal media.

“If it wasn’t for you, CNN, MSNBC and some other outlets, The New York Times, Washington Post, I mean, where are we? This is a crazy world,” De Niro said. “This guy is crazy. We’ve got to get him out.”

Yeah, I mean, if it weren’t for the entire media complex, there’d be nobody speaking out against this guy. Thank God for literally everyone for telling it like it is(n’t).

“When you say crazy, do you mean in a medical sense? Because that gets criticized pretty quickly,” Stelter — who, as Fox News noted, is fond of questioning the president’s mental fitness — asked the actor.

“Possibly medical, too. I’m starting to think. I didn’t think that before but now, I actually, when I saw him out in front of the helicopter talking endlessly and sweating and sweating,” he said, adding that he didn’t get how anyone could support Trump.

“This guy should not be president,” he said.

De Niro was then told that Fox News had criticized him for similar rhetoric in the past.

“F— ‘em, f— ‘em,” De Niro shot back.

“This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning,” Stelter responded. “Why do you chose to go that way?”

“We are in a moment in our lives — in this country — where this guy is like a gangster. He’s come along and he’s said things, done things, we’ve said over and over again this is terrible, we’re in a terrible situation,” De Niro responded.

“And this guy keeps on going on and on and on without being stopped.”

So sayeth reliable source Robert De Niro on why he needs to swear.

CNN would direct Fox News toward this tweet when they were asked about De Niro’s appearance on the show:

Interviewing one of the best-known actors in the world falls squarely within the purpose, which is (as I say most Sundays) to explore “how the media world works, how the news gets made…” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 29, 2019

“Interviewing one of the best-known actors in the world falls squarely within the purpose, which is (as I say most Sundays) to explore ‘how the media world works, how the news gets made…,'” Stelter wrote.

Of course, if Mr. De Niro were a conservative, if he were known to drop asterisked words about Barack Obama, my guess is that wouldn’t be how the news got made.

