DEA Agent Charged in Jan 6 Incursion Says FBI Informant Urged Him to Break Into Capitol with Mob

A former Drug Enforcement Agency official faces up to 15 years in prison over his alleged role at the U.S. Capitol despite never entering the Capitol Building.

Mark Ibrahim, an Army veteran who was fired from the DEA over his involvement in the Capitol incursion, shared the information during an episode Tucker Carlson’s original series on the aftermath of Jan. 6.

Ibrahim claimed he was invited to Trump’s rally on Jan. 6 by an FBI informant. He also said the informant later invited him to enter the Capitol Building, but that he refused to enter.

“They labeled me a domestic terrorist, I just want to see peace and unity,” Ibrahim said during the interview on Carlson’s new program.

“Because I’ve seen it in foreign countries, between Sunni and Shia, open violence in the streets. It’s a sad and scary thing,” he added.

Ibrahim also said he was concerned about America experiencing the same conflict as he has seen in Middle Eastern nations.

“I’m afraid that if this division and dehumanizing continues, that’s where America is headed, and I pray that never happens,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim has been charged with making false statements to federal agents, entering restricted grounds with a firearm, injuring or climbing on a statue, and carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Tucker’s new “Patriot Purge” series on Fox Nation has drawn much controversy over its focus on the rights of Americans being violated following their involvement in Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Part 1 of the groundbreaking series is described in strong terms.

“The domestic war on terror is here — and it’s coming for half of the country. Tucker explores how the Biden regime is using the Capitol riots on January Sixth to paint Americans as terrorists. But what exactly happened on 1/6 and how much of what we were told was a lie?”

Patriot Purge (Part 1) from Tucker Carlson Originals is available now. Stream the Fox Nation series and all Tucker content right now for 90 days free – exclusively by going to https://t.co/sLkXnGKCFd pic.twitter.com/nooLt7krPb — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 1, 2021

Not everyone agrees with Carlson’s new series.

“It appears that @FoxNews is giving @TuckerCarlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6. As @FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a “false flag” operation,” Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and anti-Trump advocate.

Cheney also serves as vice-chairperson of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House select committee on Jan. 6.

