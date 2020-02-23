Are Dead Bodies Attracting Biblical Swarms of Crows in China?

Video making its way out of China shows massive murders of crows circling infected cities in the mainland.

Coupled with reports of dead bodies and local folklore about the bird, their appearance is causing a sense of dread for those who see the hordes of feathered beasts.

Many of the videos popping up recently were recorded near the city of Wuhan, where the deadly COVID-19 virus first originated months ago.

Although the clips are taken from all around Hubei province, they all show an unsettling amount of crows ominously wheeling overhead.

One video reportedly from Hanchuan, a city next to Wuhan, shows an entire murder of crows darkening the sky as they fly in all directions. Nearby trees can be seen crowded with the black birds.

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein’s Pimp on ‘Lolita Express’

Another video supposedly taken from nearby Jingzhou shows a large group of the birds circling overhead as if waiting for a feast.

According to The Epoch Times, one answer for the odd phenomenon was hinted at on Chinese social media.

Is China lying about the death toll from COVID-19? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (668 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

“The crow is an eater of carrion. The elderly say that crows seem to anticipate death because they can smell it, even before a person dies,” the user wrote. “In other words, they can smell the odor of a dying person; but we humans cannot. They will then circle around this person waiting for him to die.

“That is why in Chinese culture crows are considered inauspicious and are always linked with death.”

While the official death toll from COVID-19 now hovers around 2,000, there are indications that the Chinese government has not been forthright about the true impact of the virus.

The infected totals presented by the communist regime have been doubted from the beginning, with many saying the numbers presented by the Chinese were at least five times less than what they should statistically be.

If the infected totals are greatly under-reported, that means the death tolls likely are as well.

RELATED: CDC Official Warns of 'Pandemic' as Countries Begin To Take Drastic Measures

Judging by a new acquisition by the Wuhan government, this could be the case. According to New Tang Dynasty Television, the city now has mobile cremation units.

These trailer-like structures are able to incinerate vast amounts of biological waste, including corpses.

While it’s unclear if this is the true purpose of the mobile purging units, their presence, as well as that of the crows, indicates that China may be keeping the worst parts of the outbreak a closely guarded secret.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.