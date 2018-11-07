SECTIONS
Uncategorized
Print

Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat

By AP Reports
at 5:05am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada brothel owner and reality TV star who died last month after fashioning himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate has won a heavily GOP state legislative district.

Dennis Hof defeated Democratic educator Lesia Romanov on Tuesday in the race for Nevada’s 36th Assembly District, which includes rural communities and large stretches of desert in the southern part of the state. County officials will appoint a Republican to take his place in the seat.

Hof was found dead Oct. 16 after a weekend of parties celebrating his 72nd birthday. Officials are still determining his cause of death, but they don’t suspect foul play.

Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Defeats Beto O’Rourke, Handing Democrats Extremely Public Defeat

He also starred in the HBO adult reality series “Cathouse” and wrote a book titled “The Art of the Pimp,” akin to Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal.”

Hof was found dead at his Love Ranch brothel about an hour outside Las Vegas. His body was discovered by porn actor Ron Jeremy and a prostitute at the brothel.

Hof had spent the four previous days partying with notables from the sex industry and political world celebrating his 72nd birthday.

The brothel where his body was found is where NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious in 2015.

About 20 brothels operate in Nevada, mostly in rural areas. They’re banned in the counties that contain Las Vegas and Reno. The state doesn’t publicize how many are open, and most owners keep a much lower profile than Hof did.

Hof ran for office in 2016 as a Libertarian but lost the race.

This year, he ran as a Republican and earned backing from Trump associate Roger Stone and tax-cut activist Grover Norquist.

He upended Nevada politics this summer when he ousted an incumbent Republican lawmaker in a primary, celebrating at an election night party with “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss.

He said an anti-brothel push and regulatory problems he faced this year were political retribution.

Nevada’s 36th Assembly District has long been a Republican-held seat.

The sprawling assembly district that touches both California and Utah and includes the Nevada National Security Site where nuclear weapons were once tested.

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

President Donald TrumpJim Watson / Getty Images

Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

Savannah Pointer

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Chris Agee

Donald Trump about to speak into a microphone.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Randy DeSoto

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images

Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Jack Davis

Gillum v DeSantisJoe Raedle / Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Breaking: DeSantis Defeats Gillum for FL Governorship, Significant Blow to Democrats

Jack Davis

MSNBC's Katy TurTea Partiest / YouTube screen shot

MSNBC Anchor Bombs Segment After She’s Unable To Tell Montana from North Dakota

Randy DeSoto

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. KatzMelina Mara-Pool / Getty Images

Senate Investigators Find Evidence Ford May Have Mistaken Kavanaugh for Another Man

Peter Hasson

Dan CrenshawDan Crenshaw / Facebook

GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him for Losing Eye in Afghanistan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.