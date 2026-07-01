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A road near the coast in Alabama.
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A road near the coast in Alabama. (peeterv / Getty Images)

Dead Woman Found in Woods Along With Body of Her Suspected Murderer - Looks Like God Doled Out Justice Directly on This One

 By Samuel Short  July 1, 2026 at 3:30am
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God could have decided to act before the justice system in the case of a man who suffered a fatal heart attack while disposing of the body of a woman he murdered.

Daniel Robbins was just 44 years old when he died in the woods in Lanett, Alabama. His body was discovered along with Jessica Folds, 47, last Wednesday.

WTVM said an autopsy conducted on Thursday revealed Robbins strangled Folds and was in the process of removing the evidence when he died.

Sheriff Jeff Nelson said the location is likely the drop site, not the scene of the crime.

The police received notice from a man who thought the bodies were mannequins initially.

Folds was discovered with her hands over her head and with drag marks in the dirt behind her. Robbins’ body was curled up in the fetal position.

His ex-wife said he had a pre-existing heart condition.

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District Attorney Mike Segrest noted Robbins’ truck was still running, and the driver’s side door was open. The tailgate was also down.

“Their bodies were right there together,” he said.

The district attorney noted there’s no evidence of where the strangulation actually took place, but he called it a domestic incident, per Alabama news outlet AL.com.

Robbins appears to have been quite literally taken in the act of trying to cover up his crime.

It definitely looks like divine intervention.

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Folds was a mother of three adult sons.

According to her obituary, she was preceded in death by Lamar Folds, her husband, and by her father, Keith Walters. The obituary continued, “Jessica touched the lives of many with her heart of gold, deep love for everyone, and smile that brightened the world.”

A widow was strangled to death, and the Bible makes clear what the punishment will be.

Exodus 22:22-24 reads, “You shall not mistreat any widow or fatherless child. If you do mistreat them, and they cry out to me, I will surely hear their cry, and my wrath will burn, and I will kill you with the sword, and your wives shall become widows and your children fatherless.”

God seems to have used nature itself to issue the punishment.

Robbins strained himself to hide his evil deed, and his heart betrayed him for it.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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