'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dead at Age 33

By Jack Davis
Published December 28, 2020 at 12:05pm
Nick McGlashan, who starred in the Discovery Channel series “The Deadliest Catch,” died Sunday. He was 33.

“My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight,” his sister tweeted.

The cause of death is currently unknown, according to People.

McGlashan appeared on 78 episodes of the show starting in 2013.

Many mourned his passing on Twitter:

McGlashan had used his Twitter account to share his wisdom.

“Nick is known for his witty quips, working through the pain, and not stopping the job until its done. He has also kept the boat running through all kinds of mechanical issues, manufacturing quick fixes on the fly. Nick has a wealth of fishing experience and, according to Captain Bill, is the epitome of a true crabber,” according to his Discovery bio.

The bio said McGlashan had “an addiction to alcohol and drugs in the past, which got him kicked off the boat in Season 13 for a spell and landed him in rehab.”

“Though he’s had his ups and downs, Nick has battled endlessly to stay sober and embrace a new sober lifestyle and is now so committed to his recovery that he inspires others in their own.”

His bio said McGlashan is a “7th generation fisherman who was raised not far from Dutch Harbor on the nearby island of Akutan, Alaska” and that he started crabbing at the age of 13.

“After leaving school with a pile of homework, he would head to work on the boat, and the crew would help him with it in between strings,” the bio said.

The death is the second to hit the show’s cast.

In July, Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand on the show, died at the age of 38.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
