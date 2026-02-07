Deadly Consequences: Illegal Alien Who Was Released by Biden Administration Accused of Killing Innocent Man

Federal officials say an illegal immigrant was behind the wheel in a Jan. 21 accident that left a 59-year-old California man dead.

Darwin Felipe Bahmon Martinez has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, evading a police officer causing death, and reckless driving, according to KNBC-TV.

He is currently jailed with bail set at $2 million.

Martinez, 21, is an illegal immigrant from Colombia, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

BREAKING: ICE confirms to @FoxNews that the suspect arrested for allegedly killing an innocent 59-year-old man after crashing into his car during a police pursuit in Anaheim, CA is a Colombian illegal alien who was caught & released at the San Diego border by the Biden… pic.twitter.com/OSQMrigFkp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 4, 2026

“Bahamon Martinez illegally entered the U.S. near Chula Vista, California, in August 2023,” ICE Los Angeles field office leadership said in the release.

“He was released into the U.S. under the Biden administration’s so-called ‘catch-and-release’ policies, but if that hadn’t happened, the innocent 59-year-old driver he allegedly killed may still be alive today,” the release said.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer against Martinez, who is currently in the Orange County Jail.

“If local officials in Gavin Newsom’s sanctuary California choose to release Bahamon Martinez into the community, they will put ALL Californians at risk,” the ICE news release said.

“California must honor our immigration detainer. Otherwise, ICE will be forced to re-arrest this criminal illegal alien at large,” ICE said.

“At-large arrests are significantly more dangerous than custody transfers are because they require ICE officers to arrest unpredictable criminal illegal aliens in public settings,” the ICE release said.

Police initially pursued a Jeep Gladiator that nearly collided with a parked car on Jan. 21.

Police said Martinez initially pulled over, but as police approached the vehicle, he drove away, according to KTLA-TV.







“Officers returned to their patrol vehicle, activated their emergency lights and siren, and attempted to conduct a second enforcement stop; however, the driver failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued,” an Anaheim Police news release said.

These people were all k*lled in horrific car crashes caused by illegal aliens who couldn’t read road signs, speak or understand English, had no legal right to be here, and certainly no business driving a semi-truck or any vehicle. Our empathy should be with the victims, not… pic.twitter.com/kkpnFrPeLM — Taya (@travelingflying) January 25, 2026

The vehicle smashed into a Honda sedan, which then collided with a Dodge van.

Jose Antonio Ramos Hernandez, 59, was in the Honda and was killed in the accident, according to KNBC. An 83-year-old woman whose name was not given was injured when her vehicle was struck during the chase.

