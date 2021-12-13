Deadly Drive-By Shooting Decimates Vigil Being Held for Murdered Man

One person was shot to death in Baytown, Texas, on Sunday evening during a vigil for a murder victim. Thirteen other people were injured in the drive-by attack.

Sgt. Greg Campbell of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was holding a vigil for her son, known as Lil’ Daddy, who had been killed a few weeks prior.

About 50 people, both adults and children, were there, he stated.

“While they were having their celebration of life and releasing balloons in the air, an unknown suspect drove down this road and shot rounds into that group of people,” Campbell said, according to KTRK-TV.

Update to last night’s shooting on N. Market Loop: a total of fourteen individuals were shot/injured after a suspect(s) opened fire at an outdoor vigil for a recent murder victim. One of those individuals, Disha Allen (mid 20s), was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other pic.twitter.com/uZIWdUNRvz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021

Market Loop, and opened fire, striking multiple victims. The motive for the attack is unknown but the vigil which was being held at the location was for a recent homicide victim from Baytown. Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021

“People were screaming and running to their cars,” said Sidney Williams, a witness.

Williams estimated 20 to 30 shots were fired.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident took place at about 6:40 p.m., according to KTRK-TV.

The shooting victim who died was later identified by deputies as Disha Allen.

Three victims were flown to area hospitals in critical condition, Gonzales explained.

Gonzalez said a bounce house at the scene was filled with children when the shooting took place, and some victims were children, KHOU-TV reported.

“Bullets don’t have eyes, so it puts everyone at risk,” Gonzalez said, according to KTRK-TV.

Police had more to contend with when those attending the vigil came to see their wounded family members and friends.

“When everyone got to the hospital, a large fight ensued, and we had to contact other agencies to help with that large fight,” Campbell recounted.

Police said that a vehicle matching the description of the small dark-colored sedan believed to have been used in the shooting was found torched late Sunday night, according to KHOU-TV.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

