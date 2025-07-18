Share
Deadly Explosion Rocks Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Facility

 By Johnathan Jones  July 18, 2025 at 10:00am
An early morning explosion rocked a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department facility in Monterey Park on Friday, leaving at least three people dead.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. local time at what appeared to be the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau compound, which houses bomb squad and SWAT units, according to KABC-TV.

Local helicopter footage showed what appeared to be the aftermath of an explosion near a law enforcement vehicle.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the blast, and it remains unclear if there were any additional injuries.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene.

Fox News reporter Jonathan Hunt covered the developing story Friday morning on “The Faulkner Focus.”

“What we are learning is that that large L.A. sheriff’s facility east of downtown Los Angeles, there was some sort of explosion just about an hour or so ago,” Hunt said. “We understand that three people have been killed in that explosion.”

Hunt emphasized the details were still “not confirmed,” but added, “In the early going, it appears to be, Harris, that this was some sort of accident, possibly involving some sort of training.”

“The tragic news that is being confirmed to us, Harris, is that three people are dead at this L.A. Sheriff’s Department facility in East L.A.”

Investigators remained on scene Friday morning.

No names of the deceased have been released.

KABC-TV noted that few details were available immediately after the incident.

The SEB compound in Monterey Park is known as a specialized training ground for elite law enforcement units in Los Angeles County.

The department said, “The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) is responsible for handling high-risk tactical operations involving barricaded suspects, hostage situations, and high-risk warrant services. In addition, SEB provides security for visiting dignitaries and politicians including the President and Vice-President of the United States. Patrol stations and detective units also request SEB to provide ‘mission specific’ police services in problematic areas.”

Law enforcement officials have not yet provided a formal news briefing.

It was not clear whether the victims were deputies or civilian personnel.

Updates are expected as officials release more information.

