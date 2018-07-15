SECTIONS
Deadly Wildfire Tramples Through Yosemite National Park, Shuts Down Key Route

Yosemite WildfireIn this Aug. 26, 2013 file photo, a fire truck drives past burning trees as firefighters continue to battle the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park, Calif. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says a firefighter has been killed while battling a wildfire near Yosemite National Park. Officials say Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney was killed Saturday, July 14, 2018, morning while battling the Ferguson Fire. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in Mariposa County, near the west end of Yosemite National Park and the Sierra National Forest. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By The Western Journal
July 15, 2018 at 10:58am
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter grew quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park as crews contended with sweltering conditions Sunday, authorities said.

The blaze that broke out Friday scorched more than 6 square miles of dry brush along steep, remote hillsides on the park’s western edge.

It was burning largely out of control, and officials shut off electricity to many areas, including Yosemite Valley, as a safety precaution.

Some evacuations were ordered in rural communities, and people in lodges and motels near the park were told to be ready to leave if flames approach.

A stretch of State Route 140 into Yosemite was closed, and motorists were urged to find alternate routes.

Spiking temperatures and inaccessible terrain was making it difficult for crews to slow the flames, U.S. Forest Service fire Capt. Mike Seymour said.

Heavy fire equipment operator Braden Varney, 36, died early Saturday on the fire line, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Varney was driving a bulldozer to create a gap in vegetation to keep the flames from extending into a nearby community, according to fire chief Nancy Koerperich.

The wildfire is one of several burning across the state and among 56 large blazes that are active in the U.S., most in the American West, a region that is struggling with drought and heat.

A blaze near the California-Oregon border that killed a 72-year-old resident and injured three firefighters was almost entirely contained after burning more than 60 square miles of dry brush.

Crews got full control over a stubborn fire that scorched 142 square miles of brush and destroyed 20 structures in Yolo and Napa counties.

Investigators said an electric livestock fence that was improperly installed sparked the flames.

In the fire near Yosemite, investigators were trying to find out more details about Varney’s death Saturday, but they believe he was working his way out of the fire area when he was killed, Koerperich said.

“This certainly is going to be devastating to his family and those of us who call him family here with Cal Fire,” she said.

Varney had worked for Cal Fire for 10 years. His father also worked as a Cal Fire heavy equipment operator. He is survived by his wife, Jessica; daughter Malhea, 5; and son Nolan, 3.

Gov. Jerry Brown ordered flags at the California Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor “a man who dedicated his life to protecting his fellow Californians.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

By The Western Journal

Tags: California, Natural Disasters

