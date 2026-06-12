Deadly Mass Shooting Triggers 'All Hands on Deck Situation' in Texas City

One person was killed and at least nine were injured Friday in Midland, Texas, after a gunman fired on bystanders and police who wanted to arrest him in connection with a recent shooting.

The gunman was killed in an exchange of fire with police.

The incident began at about 8 a.m. when Victor Mata Villarreal opened fire on police and bystanders before barricading himself in an abandoned veterinary clinic, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 12:30 p.m., a robot and drone located Villarreal’s body, Midland Mayor Lori Blong said, according to CBS News.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

Police had been hunting for Villareal ever since a Wednesday night incident that began as a police chase ended in an exchange of gunfire, after which Villarreal was able to escape capture.

“I seen him cross the street from the hotel to the gas station,” witness Lee Carlisle said. “I called the police, dispatch, immediately, but they said that they had already got a couple calls. Other people had already been calling in, and probably less than 5 minutes, there was, like, every police officer in Midland, Texas.”

“We heard several, several gunshots, like 20 gunshots, and then it moved down — the whole situation moved further down,” Carlisle said of the police response. “We see the drones, and then we see the Texas Rangers and the undercover cars with lights on. … Had to be, seems like, 50 police officers, like a small army.”

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Blong said, according to KWES-TV.

She said the hospital had an adequate supply of blood for the shooting victims, but there may be a future need, because the local blood bank was depleted by the incident.

“The blood bank need is not immediate, but we do know there may be future needs,” Blong said. “If you have a willingness to go to our local blood banks to donate blood, we invite you to do that.”

Midland Police Chief Greg Snow said the incident quickly escalated, according to NBC News, noting that responding officers “were pinned down behind their patrol vehicles.”

UPDATE: Police identify Midland, Texas shooter as 45-year-old Victor Mata Villarreal, who opened fire at officers and bystanders before barricading himself inside a building. He was wanted for attempted capital murder of a peace officer Wednesday. The suspect is deceased. 1… pic.twitter.com/jeyAmTnn9U — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 12, 2026

After armored vehicles arrived, the officers were able to reach safety, he said.

“We then began moving through Highway 80 to see if there’s anybody trapped in their vehicles that we could get out of there. We moved to deny more targets to this active shooter, and then we secured the perimeter and began making a plan to get everybody safe,” he said.

“My heart breaks for the victims and their families,” Blong said, according to CBS. “We are praying for every person touched by today’s events and for the law enforcement officers who risked [their] own safety to protect our community.”

Blong asked the community to do one thing for all those affected.

“I would really ask Midlanders to pray for the families of those who have been impacted, for the victims themselves, for the family of the one who is confirmed deceased,” Blong said, according to ABC News.

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