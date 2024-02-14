Deadly Outbreak Triggers Recall for Products Sold at Walmart, Costco, Other Stores

A nationwide recall of products sold at stores that include Costco and Walmart has been announced.

Products being recalled include snack wraps, taco kits, salad kits and other products with dairy ingredients made by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. of California., according to Fox Business.

The products from the Modesto, California-based company are linked to a listeria outbreak.

Products were sold under brand names Bright Farms, Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Dole, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, Fresh & Ready Foods, Fresh Express, H-E-B, La Ordena, Marketside, Maverick Foods, President’s Choice, Ready Pac Bistro, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, The Perfect Bite Co., Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s and 365 Whole Foods Market.

The products were sold at retailers including Costco, Walmart, Save Mart, Lucky, Stater Bros. Markets, Fresh & Ready Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections that lead to fever, muscle aches, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.

Infection can even be deadly among children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it investigated a listeria outbreak in 2017 and 2020 that identified queso fresco and other cheeses as a possible source of the outbreak, but could not find the precise cause, according to the CDC.

In January, the investigation was reopened after a December outbreak, leading to the discovery of the strain of listeria being investigated found in a Rizo-López Foods cheese sample.

Through Feb. 6, 26 people in 11 states have been taken sick, with deaths linked to the outbreak reported in California and Texas, Fox Business reported, citing the federal Centers for Disease Control. Other states where the outbreak has been reported include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington.

The CDC cautioned that there may be cases in other states, but those sickened might not have been tested for listeria.

Consumers are warned not to eat, sell or serve the recalled products.

Newsweek offered two lists that cover more than 100 products recalled: Sprouts Farmers Market Chicken Street Taco Meal Kit; The Perfect Bite Co. Mexican Style Street Corn Bites; Street Taco Kits sold in Save Mart, Lucky, and Lucky California stores; Stater Bros. Markets Chicken Street Taco Kit, 20 oz.; Fresh & Ready Ham Torta Sandwich; Fresh & Ready Chicken Torta Sandwich; Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll; Jack & Olive Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll; Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch; Fresh Express – Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit; Fresh Express – Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit.

Also recalled were: Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos sold at Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market; Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos Meal sold at Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Vons; Chicken Mini Street Taco Meal Kit sold at Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway; Chicken Asada Street Taco Meal sold at Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons; Ready Meals Asada Street Taco Meal sold at Shaw’s, Star Market, Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, Pavilions; Dole Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch;

The recall also covered Dole Chop Kit Avocado Ranch Chop Kit Ranch A L’Avocat; Dole Premium Kit Southwest Salad; Dole Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit; Dole Premium Kit Endless Summer; Dole Supreme Kit Southwest Salad (Supreme Kit Salade Du Sud-Ouest); President’s Choice Southwest Salad Kit (Sud-Ouest Kit de Salade); Bright Farms Southwest Chipotle Crunch Kit; Ready Pac Bistro Fresh Mex Chopped Kit; Ready Pac Bistro Queso Crunch Salad Kit.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde was on the recall list, as were Trader Joe’s Cilantro Salad Dressing ; Trader Joe’s Elote Chopped Salad Kit; Trader Joe’s Southwest Salad; Rojos Black Bean 6 Layer Dip; Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema; Don Pancho Everything Sauce Fiesta; H.E.B. Cilantro Cotija dressing; H.E.B. Poblano Caesar dressing; Trader Joe’s Cilantro Dressing and Don Pancho Street Taco Express Meal Kit.

Rizo-López also listed products sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas and 365 Whole Foods Market.

Those products include: Tio Francisco Queso Para Freir Frying Cheese; Tio Francisco Queso Oaxaca Melting String Cheese; Tio Francisco Requeson Ricotta Style Cheese; Tio Francisco Queso Fresco Fresh Crumbling Cheese; Tio Francisco Crema Centroamericana; Tio Francisco Crema Mexicana; Tio Francisco Blanco Suave Fresh Snacking Cheese; Tio Francisco Panela Fresh Basket Cheese; Tio Francisco Cotija Aged Mexican Cheese;

Rancho Santa Maria Crema; 365 Whole Foods Market Part Skim Ricotta Cheese; 365 Whole Foods Market Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese; Cardenas Queso Cotija; Rizo Bros Oaxaca Mexican Melting String Cheese; Rizo Bros Cotija Aged Mexican Grating Cheese; Rizo Bros Cotija Aged Mexican Grated Cheese; Food City Cotija Whole Milk Cheese; Food City Cotija Enchilado Whole Milk Cheese; Casa Cardenas Cotija Polvo Grated; and Fresco Fresh Mexican Crumbling Cheese were also recalled.

