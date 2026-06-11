DEADLY PHOTO: We Now Know What Karmelo Anthony's Knife Looked Like, and It Was No Quaint Leatherman Multitool

Race-hustling apologists for convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony beclowned themselves by insisting that the knife Anthony used to kill high school track star Austin Metcalf was not a “deadly weapon” because it looked like a Swiss Army Knife multitool.

The harebrained gaslighting unfolded Wednesday during a virtual panel discussion hosted by Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

Crockett — whom President Donald Trump called a “very low-IQ person — try to downplay the lethality of the murder weapon by claiming it was too small to be deadly.

‘So it was small,” the congresswoman said.

“Well, I would have argued the size of it alone, you wouldn’t even think it’s a deadly weapon.’”

DERANGED: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) DOESN’T believe the kn*fe that Karmelo Anthony used to mu*der Austin Metcalf was a “deadly weapon”: “Was it a switch? I don’t even know what he had.”⁰

*Guests FALSELY Claims it was Similar to a Swiss Army Kn*fe* “So it was small. Well, I… pic.twitter.com/yNEoh6I8p1 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 10, 2026

Does this knife look anything like what you envision when you think of a “multitool”? Yes No

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The other dimwitted panelists agreed, suggesting that a knife that comes in a “multitool” somehow cannot be lethal.

Thanks to local reporter J.D. Miles, we do know what the knife looked like. It was by no means a harmless tool.

The Collin County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that this photo shows a knife that is identical to the one Karmelo Anthony used to kill Austin Metcalf. It’s a 6-in-1 multi tool knife that’s 5.0in x 9.0in x 0.75in pic.twitter.com/MAfGlu2DOv — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 10, 2026

Crockett‘s brain-dead reasoning ignited a social media backlash, with numerous X commenters underscoring that anything can be a deadly weapon if you repeatedly stab someone with it.

And? If I killed someone with a pair of chopsticks would that matter? Bare hands, rock, paper, scissors, etc., it doesn’t matter. Murder is murder. — Oxnard Montalbo (@spinhalyard) June 10, 2026

Why do we care- he could’ve used a pen, a fork – you name it! He was prosecuted because the act resulted in DEATH! — Kelly (@Blondie9780) June 10, 2026

Crockett’s inane defense of murderer Kamelo Anthony is part of an overused left-wing playbook, which dictates that Democrats and their media lapdogs must ignore or downplay crimes committed by black offenders when the victim is white.

In contrast, when a crime is committed by a white person involving a non-white victim, the incident is immediately treated as a “racist hate crime” committed by a “white supremacist.”

The truth is that there are VASTLY more hate crimes, especially aggravated rape and murder, per person by Blacks against Whites than the other way around. The is not remotely debatable, as the numbers are so extremely lopsided! https://t.co/li1ipYrHWu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2026

This sickening double standard demonizes and dehumanizes white people and infantilizes black people.

The result — both in the United States and across Europe — has been a terrifying surge in violent crimes targeting white people.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language and violent imagery that some may find disturbing.

🚨 BREAKING: New video shows a THIRD victim of a black mob at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival being BRUTALLY assauIted for no reason The legacy media is SILENT, because they want to pretend black on white crime is NON-EXISTENT. THIS BS MUST END! Stop being afraid to talk about it! pic.twitter.com/nTGo2cpZVO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 27, 2025

🚨HORRIFIC ATTEMPTED BEHEADING ON THE STREETS OF BELFAST 😱 Graphic Warning ⚠️ Just after 10:30pm last night on Kinnaird Avenue, North Belfast, a man was slashed and stabbed in a frenzied attack, with the suspect on top of him on the ground repeatedly hacking at his head and… — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) June 9, 2026

As a civilized society, we can no longer afford to ignore this grotesque, metastatic phenomenon.

It has eroded social cohesion and endangered public safety.

There’s a saying that “the culture of any organization is shaped by the worst behavior the leader is willing to tolerate.”

So if we continue to tolerate violence and lawlessness, we’re just going to get more of it. And that is not acceptable.

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