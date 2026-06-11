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Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks to the media after a House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on June 10, 2026 in Washington.
Commentary
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks to the media after a House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on June 10, 2026 in Washington. (Tom Brenner / Getty Images)

DEADLY PHOTO: We Now Know What Karmelo Anthony's Knife Looked Like, and It Was No Quaint Leatherman Multitool

 By Samantha Chang  June 11, 2026 at 5:31am
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Race-hustling apologists for convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony beclowned themselves by insisting that the knife Anthony used to kill high school track star Austin Metcalf was not a “deadly weapon” because it looked like a Swiss Army Knife multitool.

The harebrained gaslighting unfolded Wednesday during a virtual panel discussion hosted by Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

Crockett — whom President Donald Trump called a “very low-IQ person — try to downplay the lethality of the murder weapon by claiming it was too small to be deadly.

‘So it was small,” the congresswoman said.

“Well, I would have argued the size of it alone, you wouldn’t even think it’s a deadly weapon.’”

Does this knife look anything like what you envision when you think of a “multitool”?

The other dimwitted panelists agreed, suggesting that a knife that comes in a “multitool” somehow cannot be lethal.

Thanks to local reporter J.D. Miles, we do know what the knife looked like. It was by no means a harmless tool.

Crockett‘s brain-dead reasoning ignited a social media backlash, with numerous X commenters underscoring that anything can be a deadly weapon if you repeatedly stab someone with it.

Related:
LANGUAGE WARNING: Watch as Austin Metcalf's Dad Blasts Karmelo Anthony's Parents as Cowards and Grifters in Raw, Emotional Interview

Crockett’s inane defense of murderer Kamelo Anthony is part of an overused left-wing playbook, which dictates that Democrats and their media lapdogs must ignore or downplay crimes committed by black offenders when the victim is white.

In contrast, when a crime is committed by a white person involving a non-white victim, the incident is immediately treated as a “racist hate crime” committed by a “white supremacist.”

This sickening double standard demonizes and dehumanizes white people and infantilizes black people.

The result — both in the United States and across Europe — has been a terrifying surge in violent crimes targeting white people.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language and violent imagery that some may find disturbing.

As a civilized society, we can no longer afford to ignore this grotesque, metastatic phenomenon.

It has eroded social cohesion and endangered public safety.

There’s a saying that “the culture of any organization is shaped by the worst behavior the leader is willing to tolerate.”

So if we continue to tolerate violence and lawlessness, we’re just going to get more of it. And that is not acceptable.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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