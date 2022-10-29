Parler Share
Deadly Situation in South Korea: US Military Running Crowd Control, At Least 120 Confirmed Dead

 By Bryan Chai  October 29, 2022 at 11:41am
A harrowing incident in South Korea has rocked the peninsula nation.

CNN reported that at least 120 people were killed and another 100 were injured in Seoul’s Itaewon district. According to The Korea Times, huge crowds of people were stampeding at Halloween parties, contributing to the incident.

The Yongsan Fire Department chief said many people “fell” during the festivities, CNN reported.

Korea-based Washington Post reporter Bryan Pietsch said the U.S. military was aiding with crowd control at the scene.

Another local reporter, Raphael Rashid, shared a blurry photo capturing just some of the chaos. He said he saw dozens of body bags at the scene and called the incident a “national tragedy.”


Videos circulating on the internet show utter pandemonium in the streets:

WARNING: The following videos contain content that viewers may find disturbing.

The incident quickly garnered the attention of South Korea’s leadership.

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to deploy emergency medical personnel to the area and secure emergency beds, according to the Times.

Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is returning to South Korea to assess the situation. Oh was in Europe.

No official word on the cause of the incident has been given.

Conversation