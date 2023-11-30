Share
Deadly Terror Attack Hits Jerusalem - Suspects Are Hamas Members Who Were Released from Prison

 By Johnathan Jones  November 30, 2023 at 8:52am
Three Israeli civilians are dead following a deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem on Thursday that also left half a dozen people wounded.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the brazen, daylight terror attack that occurred at a bus stop in the city during the sixth day of a cease-fire in Gaza between the terrorist group and the Israel Defense Forces, The Times of Israel reported Thursday.

According to the report, two terrorists opened fire at the bus stop near the entrance to Israel’s capital around 7:40 a.m. local time. A handgun and an M-16 rifle were used.

Security footage from a camera in the area caught the attack.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Brothers Murad Nemer, 38, and Ibrahim Nemer, 30, were responsible for the attack, police said.

According to the Times, the duo opened fire on unsuspecting people before two off-duty Israeli soldiers and an armed civilian intervened.

The Nemers were both shot and killed.

The two were members of Hamas who had been jailed for terrorist activity.

Citing the Shin Bet security agency, the Times reported Murad Nemer was jailed from 2010 to 2020 for his role in planning terror attacks from the Gaza Strip.

Ibrahim Nemer was jailed in 2014 for his involvement with Hamas, but it was not immediately known Thursday what his crimes were.

Both men lived in Jerusalem.

Following the attack, their home was raided by police and a number of their immediate family members were detained, the Times reported.

Their victims were identified as 24-year-old Livia Dickman; 73-year-old Elimelech Wasserman, a rabbinical judge; and Hannah Ifergan, who was in her 60s.

Three of the other victims were listed as in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The same bus stop was the scene of a deadly terrorist bombing last year that left 50-year-old Israeli citizen Ben Ma’ada dead, the Times reported.

Hamas quickly took credit for Thursday’s attack and referred to the brothers behind the violence as “jihad-waging martyrs.”

Conversation