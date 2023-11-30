Deadly Terror Attack Hits Jerusalem - Suspects Are Hamas Members Who Were Released from Prison

Three Israeli civilians are dead following a deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem on Thursday that also left half a dozen people wounded.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the brazen, daylight terror attack that occurred at a bus stop in the city during the sixth day of a cease-fire in Gaza between the terrorist group and the Israel Defense Forces, The Times of Israel reported Thursday.

According to the report, two terrorists opened fire at the bus stop near the entrance to Israel’s capital around 7:40 a.m. local time. A handgun and an M-16 rifle were used.

Today, during the ceasefire, a terror attack took place in Jerusalem.

Two terrorists armed with a pistol and an M16 rifle, arrived at a bus stop, and sprayed innocent civilians. This is not a one-off event This is day-to-day life in Israel, the reality we have been experiencing… pic.twitter.com/aBmbdpozIF — מירב כהן – Meirav Cohen (@cohen_meirav) November 30, 2023

Security footage from a camera in the area caught the attack.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Surveillance camera footage shows the shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem this morning. Two people were killed, and at least seven others were hurt. Two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian shot the terrorists dead. pic.twitter.com/CwucVb5IV7 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 30, 2023

Brothers Murad Nemer, 38, and Ibrahim Nemer, 30, were responsible for the attack, police said.

Do you support Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1516 Votes) No: 1% (17 Votes)

According to the Times, the duo opened fire on unsuspecting people before two off-duty Israeli soldiers and an armed civilian intervened.

The Nemers were both shot and killed.

The two were members of Hamas who had been jailed for terrorist activity.

Citing the Shin Bet security agency, the Times reported Murad Nemer was jailed from 2010 to 2020 for his role in planning terror attacks from the Gaza Strip.

Ibrahim Nemer was jailed in 2014 for his involvement with Hamas, but it was not immediately known Thursday what his crimes were.

Both men lived in Jerusalem.

Following the attack, their home was raided by police and a number of their immediate family members were detained, the Times reported.

Their victims were identified as 24-year-old Livia Dickman; 73-year-old Elimelech Wasserman, a rabbinical judge; and Hannah Ifergan, who was in her 60s.

אחד מהנרצחים בפיגוע בירושלים: הרב אלימלך וסרמן, מדייני בית הדין הרבני באשדוד@yoeli_brim pic.twitter.com/dZtWnJkaQP — גלצ (@GLZRadio) November 30, 2023

Three of the other victims were listed as in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The same bus stop was the scene of a deadly terrorist bombing last year that left 50-year-old Israeli citizen Ben Ma’ada dead, the Times reported.

Hamas quickly took credit for Thursday’s attack and referred to the brothers behind the violence as “jihad-waging martyrs.”

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.