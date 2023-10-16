Share
News

Deadly Train Derailment Closes Busy Interstate in Both Directions 'For the Foreseeable Future'

 By George C. Upper III  October 16, 2023 at 9:20am
Share

A fatal train derailment in Colorado Sunday has closed a major interstate highway “for an indefinite amount of time,” according to the local sheriff’s office.

KKTV reported that 12 train cars came off the track Sunday afternoon when a rail bridge collapsed and landed on I-25, crushing a northbound 18-wheeler and killing its driver. The train, which was hauling coal according to Colorado State Patrol spokesman Brian Lyons, derailed just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. No vehicles other than the 18-wheeler were reported hit.

Local law enforcement moved quickly to establish alternate routes around the area, which KKTV said would be closed “for the foreseeable future.”

Trending:
Suzanne Somers, Actress on 'Three's Company' and 'Magnum Force,' Dead at 76

Apparently, however, some drivers were ignoring the sheriff’s specific instructions and seeking faster routes by trespassing, which the sheriff’s office unsurprisingly discouraged in a second update.

The interstate was expected to be closed at least through some time Monday, according to the COtrip website.

Does train safety need to be increased?

“I-25 MP 107, north of Pueblo, is closed in both directions due to a bridge collapse and train derailment,” according to the site. “This will be an extended closure, possibly lasting through 10/16/2023. Seek alternate routes. … Expect long delays.”

The sheriff’s office, in a Facebook post and several updates Sunday, also warned drivers to “expect delays,” saying that the detours would be in place “for an indefinite amount of time.”

“Personnel from Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad and National Transportation Safety Board are en route to Pueblo,” Lyons told KKTV. “They will have personnel on scene by mid-morning [Monday] to start the overall joint investigation … to determine exactly what caused this incident to occur.”

HAZMAT crews were also investigating any possible diesel leaks from the crushed semi and the possibility that a propane truck that had been reported to be in the area around the time of the crash could also have been involved.

Related:
Tyson Plant Workers Discover Dead Body in Corn Shipment

“It’s an extended time before that cleanup can begin,” Lyons said, “because they have to do their investigation and they have to make sure everything is in its position to look and make sure they can have that determination as they start that investigation.”

KKTV noted that the derailment was the second such incident in the state in less than a week. On October 9, a train carrying “heavy military equipment” derailed in Colorado Springs.

There were no injuries in that incident, according to a statement from Union Pacific cited by KKTV.

“Union Pacific crews are responding to the incident, which is under investigation,” a statement from the company said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Republican Governor Helps Get 270 Americans Airlifted Out of Israel
Israel Says It Has Killed a Top Hamas Official
Jordan Gaining Major Steam as Republicans Shift Support to Him for Speaker
Family-Owned Yuengling Wants Its 'Fair Share of the Bud Light Debacle'
Deadly Train Derailment Closes Busy Interstate in Both Directions 'For the Foreseeable Future'
See more...

Conversation