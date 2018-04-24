Deal Struck: DOJ Will Hand Over Clinton Docs to House Committees

The Republicans who chair the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee said in a statement Monday that the Justice Department has agreed to turn over documents related to the DOJ’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server.

The 1.2 million documents outline the FBI’s decision to not recommend charging Clinton for her use of a private email server. The documents also provide the evidence behind the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant request for Trump campaign aide Cater Page.

Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte and South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy released a joint statement confirming the deal with the DOJ to obtain the documents, but provided no other details, including when the documents would be made available.

“We look forward to reviewing the information to better understand the decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 and 2017,” Goodlatte and Gowdy said in a joint statement.

“Congress has a constitutional responsibility to preserve the integrity of our justice system by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken.”

Goodlatte subpoenaed the Justice Department last month for records of the investigation, which ended in July 2016.

Goodlatte and Gowdy said in the statement they met earlier this month with U.S. attorney John Lausch, who has been selected to respond to Republican demands for documents.

Despite continued requests for the documents by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, only about 3,000 of the 1.2 million documents that had been requested had been turned over by the DOJ.

The delays prompted Nunes to threaten last week to initiate contempt or impeachment proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein if they did not provide access to the documents that launched the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Rosenstein eventually granted them access to view the document.

President Donald Trump has also lashed out at the DOJ and FBI for its slow response on the matter.

What does the Department of Justice and FBI have to hide? Why aren’t they giving the strongly requested documents (unredacted) to the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE? Stalling, but for what reason? Not looking good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

“What does the Department of Justice and FBI have to hide? Why aren’t they giving the strongly requested documents (unredacted) to the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE?” Trump wrote on Twitter earlier this month. “Stalling, but for what reason? Not looking good!”

Wray and Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions asked Lausch earlier this month to streamline the document fulfillment process.

“Our goal is to assure Congress, the president and the American people that the FBI is going to produce the relevant documents and will do so completely and with integrity and professionalism,” Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said of Lausch’s duties.

In addition to Lausch’s oversight, the FBI announced it had doubled the number of people working on the document requests to 54 staffers who are working each day from 8 a.m. to midnight.

