Dealmaking Trump Locks in 'Permanent' Greenland Military Rights with Historic Pact, Slams Door on Chinese, Russian Expansion

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a “dream come true” in his efforts to expand the U.S. military footprint in Greenland to checkmate Russian and Chinese plans for the Arctic.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the deal is even better than his initial concept of buying the massive island from Denmark

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns,” Trump wrote.

“There will be NO COST to the United States! At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America.”

A great deal for all three parties that will make Europe and America more secure—and Greenland more prosperous. Win win win. https://t.co/agfVGpFBFO — Victoria Coates (@VictoriaCoates) September 18, 2026

“Additionally, from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval,” he wrote.

That clause ensures China and Russia, which have expanded their reach into the Arctic region, cannot establish a foothold on the island.

Trump noted he accomplished what a century of U.S. leaders could not.

“For over 100 years, Presidents have known the strategic importance of Greenland, but NONE of them were able to do anything about it. I am proud to be the President that permanently and conclusively addressed this very important situation,” he wrote.

Trump then said he will get to work immediately to “begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many. We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction.”

“This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies. We look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland toward a magnificent future with respect to this large, and highly strategic, parcel of land. We will be very protective of it! This is a dream come true for the United States of America, one that is very important, historic, and special,” he wrote.

Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio added his perspective on the importance of the deal.

“This historic deal is a huge win for the United States and the American people,” Rubio told Fox News. “Thanks to President Trump’s vision and leadership, this historic agreement permanently guarantees U.S. security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the U.S. taxpayer.”

“Greenland will forever be part of the strategic defense area of North America and exclude any adversary from it and the surrounding area,” Rubio added. “This deal permanently and completely addresses our national security concerns in Greenland.”

He did it. He got Greenland. https://t.co/taTD3iGk9h — Dimpee Brar (@isthisdimpeeb) September 18, 2026

Rubio said officials in Greenland and Denmark “recognize at the end of the day that they have a national security concern here as well. Denmark and Greenland understand that they don’t have the financial means necessary to defend Greenland if it were to come under attack or be threatened. The United States has the power to do that.”

A U.S. official Fox News did not name said Denmark and Greenland will be consulted on military planning, but do not have veto power over U.S. plans.

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