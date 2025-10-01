Dearborn Chief Brags About Islamizing Police Force, Then Slips Into Arabic in Disturbing Video

Dearborn, Michigan, is slipping further into Islamic rule.

Chief of Police for the Dearborn Police Department Issa Shahin was seen in a clip now making the rounds via social media praising how many Arab Americans now serve in the DPD.

It is unclear when Shahin made these statements, but he became police chief in 2022, according to his biography, so this must be fairly recent.

“When I joined the department, Dearborn’s Arab American population was nearly 50 percent, yet less than 3 percent of our police [were Arab American] …

“It’s now a department that reflects and embraces the community it serves, with 45 percent of our officers being Arab American.”

He then proceeded to erase any doubt that his was an Islamic takeover, repeating the phrase, “hamdullah,” which is Arabic for “All praise is due to Allah.”

Dearborn Michigan Chief of Police speaks in Arab “Hamdullah. Hamdullah,” All praise is due to Allah He proudly talks of replacing the American Dearborn police force with Arabs. The police force went from 3% Arabs to now 45% Arabs/ Muslims This is what being conquered looks like pic.twitter.com/orp6sEcqIs — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 28, 2025

“This is what being conquered looks like,” one popular social media channel observed.

This is not an isolated remark and development, but part of a pattern.

Mosques in Dearborn blast a Muslim call to prayer, sometimes at 5:30 a.m., violating a city ordinance and leading to complaints among non-Muslims.

“Dearborn mosques blast call to prayer at 5 am on loudspeakers in the street, which is against city regulations” City council shrugs her off pic.twitter.com/6AnpYhF1d2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 25, 2025

Dearborn Heights PD unveiled a new patch design in September with both English and Arabic phrases.

🚨Just in: The Dearborn Heights Police Department in Michigan has officially become the first state in the country to add Arabic to their uniform patch In a statement the police department said: “Reflect and honor the diversity of our community.” pic.twitter.com/Ro8gyRce1F — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 4, 2025

Multiculturalism does not work when the beliefs brought in — such as those of Islam — are antithetical to the West.

Islam is not just a religion; it is a system of government.

It cannot be contained, because it does not wish to be left to its own devices. Muslims are called to spread their beliefs.

They are not here to participate in our current system or recognize differing viewpoints as equally worthy of representation.

It is Western naivete that has let this wolf into the hen’s nest. Muslims immigrate in the name of tolerance and diversity — something they will emphatically cheer for as long as it helps their agenda.

When Muslim populations become large enough, you start seeing the path Dearborn is now on.

When Islam gets its majority, liberals will see that this tolerance and diversity does not extend the other way.

