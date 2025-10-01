Share
Commentary

Dearborn Chief Brags About Islamizing Police Force, Then Slips Into Arabic in Disturbing Video

 By Samuel Short  October 1, 2025 at 11:14am
Share

Dearborn, Michigan, is slipping further into Islamic rule.

Chief of Police for the Dearborn Police Department Issa Shahin was seen in a clip now making the rounds via social media praising how many Arab Americans now serve in the DPD.

It is unclear when Shahin made these statements, but he became police chief in 2022, according to his biography, so this must be fairly recent.

“When I joined the department, Dearborn’s Arab American population was nearly 50 percent, yet less than 3 percent of our police [were Arab American] …

“It’s now a department that reflects and embraces the community it serves, with 45 percent of our officers being Arab American.”

He then proceeded to erase any doubt that his was an Islamic takeover, repeating the phrase, “hamdullah,” which is Arabic for “All praise is due to Allah.”

“This is what being conquered looks like,” one popular social media channel observed.

This is not an isolated remark and development, but part of a pattern.

Mosques in Dearborn blast a Muslim call to prayer, sometimes at 5:30 a.m., violating a city ordinance and leading to complaints among non-Muslims.

Dearborn Heights PD unveiled a new patch design in September with both English and Arabic phrases.

Related:
Georgia's New Gov Candidate Says, 'I'm as Georgia as We Come,' While Wearing a Hijab

Multiculturalism does not work when the beliefs brought in — such as those of Islam — are antithetical to the West.

Islam is not just a religion; it is a system of government.

It cannot be contained, because it does not wish to be left to its own devices. Muslims are called to spread their beliefs.

Do you think multiculturalism make a country stronger?

They are not here to participate in our current system or recognize differing viewpoints as equally worthy of representation.

It is Western naivete that has let this wolf into the hen’s nest. Muslims immigrate in the name of tolerance and diversity — something they will emphatically cheer for as long as it helps their agenda.

When Muslim populations become large enough, you start seeing the path Dearborn is now on.

When Islam gets its majority, liberals will see that this tolerance and diversity does not extend the other way.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




ICE Arrests Explode in DC - Since Takeover, Arrests up 1,300 Percent Over Last 7 Months Combined
Watch: Tough Talking Portland Punk Reduced to Literal Quivering Mass After Losing His Mask, Accomplices, and Freedom
CNN Bottoms Out with Record Low Ratings, MSNBC Records Worst Summer Since 1998
Video: Leftist Attacks Conservative Debater Cam Higby in DC - They Demand Violence to Stop Debate
Georgia's New Gov Candidate Says, 'I'm as Georgia as We Come,' While Wearing a Hijab
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation