Dearborn Cops Post New Uniform Patch Featuring Arabic Text, Forced to Turn Off Comments as Furious Americans Unleash

The Dearborn Heights Police Department is receiving so much backlash for their new patch design that they decided to turn off their comments on Facebook.

WJBK reported Thursday that the agency has a new patch, designed by an officer, featuring both English and Arabic. Officer Emily Murdoch was responsible for the patch which now reads “Dearborn Heights Police” in both languages.

The patch is optional for law enforcement, but this still sets an outrageous precedent in countenancing a growing Middle Eastern and North African Muslim population in Michigan.

According to WJBK, Dearborn Heights has a Middle Eastern or North African population of 39 percent, according to data in 2023. Deaborn, Michigan, is even higher at 55 percent.

This is how it starts. Dearborn Heights Police Dept. now has the nation’s first-ever uniform patch in Arabic. The civilization takeover has begun. pic.twitter.com/9s7Dnpc7Nz — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 4, 2025

The Dearborn Heights Police Department posted about the patch via social media platform Facebook.

After intense criticism, the post cannot even be viewed, as the agency likely deleted it or restricted viewership.

The patch is optional, but for how much longer until it is mandatory on all officers’ uniforms?

This country, its origins, and Michigan’s state history — it goes without saying — has absolutely nothing to do with Arabic populations, the Middle East, or Islam.

Deaborn was named after former Secretary of War and War of 1812 General Henry Dearborn.

Although it would also prompt outrage in that the United States was founded by English-speaking people, if cities in California or New Mexico featured Spanish on their patches, it would make more sense than this, given they were part of the Spanish Empire and later Mexico prior to being ceded to the United States.

This change may seem superficial and trivial, but it indicates Dearborn’s embrace of multiculturalism, which will surely fail to bring about whatever vision of peace and tolerance naive liberals there hope it will.

People are bound together by their culture. When you introduce others that are antithetical to it, the result will be friction and disarray.

Muslim populations do not come to the United States to share in political pluralism, tolerate our values, or take them as their own.

These are only pathways for them, acting as a convenient way to introduce Sharia Law and for Islam to flourish.

Liberal naivete about the outside world and the misbelief that tolerance and understanding are important to these people only undermines our institutions.

Diversity is not our strength.

It’s just a way to invite a wolf into the hen house.

