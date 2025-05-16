Death Row Inmate Uses Final Words to Praise Trump

A convicted killer who was executed in Florida Thursday had a message for President Donald Trump before he died.

Glen Rogers, 62, was executed by lethal injection for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs.

“President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go,” Rogers said just before prison officials administered the drugs that killed him, according to NBC News.

Before mentioning Trump, Rogers told his wife he loved her and mentioned relatives and friends, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

He then addressed the victims of his crimes, saying, “I know there’s a lot of questions that you need answers to. I promise you in the near future the questions will be answered and I hope in some way will bring you closure.”

Rogers was a suspected serial killer who had been given a death sentence in California, which does not execute those on death row, according to NBC.

Rogers was suspected in other killings across the country. At one time, he claimed he had killed about 70 people, but later recanted that claim.

Glen Rogers, 62, a suspected serial killer, was executed in FL for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs. Linked to 70 killings, he also faced a death sentence in CA for another 1995 murder. A 2012 documentary linked him to the O.J. Simpson case, but the claim was dismissed. pic.twitter.com/SYJQ27w1Lm — Wayne DuPree (@TheDupreeReport) May 16, 2025



A 2012 documentary on him raised the possibility he could have been linked to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, for which O.J. Simpson was charged.

Rogers awoke at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Department of Corrections representative Ted Veerman said. Rogers ate pizza, chocolate cake, and soda for his last meal. Veerman said.

Rogers was the fifth person executed in Florida this year.

Claude Rogers visited his brother in prison Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported

“I said my goodbyes to him,” Claude Rogers said. “He’s my brother and I love him. I asked God to guide him on this next journey.”

After the execution, the family of Andy Jiles Sutton, who is suspected to have been a victim of Rogers, released a statement.

“Finally, after (Rogers) being in prison for the past 28 years, my family, along with the other victims’ families will be able to have some type of closure to the nightmare created by this monster,” Randy Roberson, Sutton’s son, said. “My mother along with the other victims will finally receive the justice that they deserve.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week signed a death warrant for Anthony Wainwright, 54, who was convicted in the 1994 kidnapping, rape and murder of Carmen Gayheart, according to the Associated Press.

Wainwright would be the sixth person executed in Florida this year.

