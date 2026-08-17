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A young green sea turtle fills up on grass as ocean waters started to raise due to the approach of Tropical Storm Lala at Reed's Bay in Hilo, Hawaii, on Aug. 14, 2026.
A young green sea turtle fills up on grass as ocean waters started to raise due to the approach of Tropical Storm Lala at Reed's Bay in Hilo, Hawaii, on Aug. 14, 2026. (Jill K. Briggs - AFP / Getty Images)

Death, Thousands Without Electricity as Hurricane Lala Misses Hawaii's Big Island by Hair's Breadth

 By V. Saxena  August 17, 2026 at 8:09am
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Tropical Storm Lala left over 100,000 people without power, wrecked over 100 homes, and possibly killed at least one person. The only good news was that by Monday morning, the worst was reportedly over.

“The storm was still hurling in a few bands of rain to Kauai early Monday, but its worst conditions are now over with, giving residents and officials space to deal with its aftermath,” CNN confirmed.

The Category 1 storm brought torrential rain, strong winds, and rough surf. Even with the worst having passed, risks still remained “due to high water, soil erosion, mudslides and toppling trees,” according to AccuWeather.

The persistent rain and flooding was especially bad in Hilo, which lies on the eastern side of the island of Hawaii and is the island’s rainiest city.

Angela Ogata, a resident, told The Seattle Times that she’d underestimated the storm.

Facing a hurricane, would you evacuate or ride out the storm in place?

“I took it for granted, because it’s Hilo, because over here it’s just rain,” she said. “It blew. It blew real bad.”

However, Hilo still fared better than the southern side of Hawaii.

“On that side, raging floodwaters destroyed roads and bridges and cut off one town, Pahala,” according to The Seattle Times.

By 8:30 p.m. Sunday, over 150,000 Hawaiian families remained without power. In addition, at least two hospitals on the Big Island had to use generator power to keep things running.

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One person possibly died because of the storm.

“A 45-year-old man was killed on Saturday when he crossed the center of the road in his car and collided with a car driven by a 21-year-old woman, who is in critical condition,” The New York Times reported.

Citing a statement from local authorities, the outlet added that it “was unclear whether the weather had played a role.”

The New York Times also reported that the tropical storm left many people “trapped by impassable roadways and debris,” particularly on the south side of the island.

Randy Collins, the director of emergency management for the city and county of Honolulu, stressed to CNN that it’s critical that locals remain careful even with the main brunt of the storm having passed.

“Many casualties happen after the disaster… as people are cleaning things up, they’re working with heavy equipment, chain saws, generators, they’re working around downed power lines and so forth,” he said.

“That’s when the casualties come. I just want to encourage everyone as they are cleaning up to ensure that you are doing so in a safe manner,” he added.

Mayor of Hawaii County Kimo Alameda likewise said that “while road crews are working hard to clear debris as conditions allow, we need all residents and visitors to heed all warnings, move into safe shelter, and stay off the roadways.”

The Hawaii emergency management agency added in a statement that residents should remain cautious because “deadly hazards remain, including flooded areas and downed power lines.”

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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