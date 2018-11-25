Death Toll from California’s Deadliest Fire Ever Hits 87

California’s deadliest fire in state history has killed at least 87 people and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes, The Sacramento Bee reports.

The Camp Fire has covered around 153,000 acres, or 239 square miles, since Nov. 8.

Nearly 250 people are still unaccounted for or missing from communities hit by the Camp Fire, CNN reports

Tens of thousands of residents are slowly returning to areas and communities evacuated because of the fire to see if anything they left behind survived.

Authorities are warning those returning to stock up on supplies such as fuel, food and water as necessities are hard to find in fire-scorched regions, according to The Sacramento Bee.

TRENDING: Graham’s Daughter Sees Prophetic Sign In God’s Timing In Her Father’s Passing

Firefighters who had been battling the blaze for nearly two weeks received help from the weather last week as rain fell in Northern California for several days.

“We needed it to come in and rain, and rain not too heavy,” National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Rasch told CNN.

As the fire weakens, California officials are beginning to worry about the stability of the hundreds of miles of land that has lost vegetation.

A heavy rain could trigger floods or mud slides and additional disasters on top of damage from the Camp Fire.

No official cause for the fire has been determined.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. https://t.co/8wZBBp9CX5 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 25, 2018

Media reports suggest that equipment owned by Pacific Gas and Electric, California’s main utility, may have malfunctioned and sparked the blaze.

A class action lawsuit against the power provider is already growing over the utility’s actions after the fire was already lit and spreading.

Recent fires throughout California has started a debate between outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown and the Trump administration.

RELATED: Buyer Beware: Cyber Monday Shoppers To Face More Widespread Sales Taxes

Do you think California is right to blame its fires on “climate change”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Brown has consistently pointed to climate change as a significant factor in the fire’s behavior and severity.

President Donald Trump has used the fire to hit California’s environmental policies, threatening to pull federal funding from the state if the state government does not allow more active forest management to clear dry, flammable fuel from government-owned forest land.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.