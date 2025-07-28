'Death to Trump,' 'I've Got a Bomb' Screamed Plane Passenger Eerily Close to Trump During Golf Trip

A man allegedly shouted “I’ve got a bomb!” aboard a plane flying roughly an hour from President Trump’s location in Scotland Sunday.

In a post-9/11 world, stories such as this one are a terrifying reality.

The man also reportedly yelled “Death to Trump!” and “Allahu Akbar!” before fellow passengers took him down on an easyJet flight from London to Glasgow.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred just one hour after the plane took off and just an hour from Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

In all honesty, this guy was never going to hijack the plane. We trust pilots, flight crews, and the heroes aboard who so often don’t hesitate to act, and our air marshals when flights are stateside.

But what the unnamed perp did accomplish was terrorizing an entire cabin of innocent people.

He claimed he wasn’t trying to kill Trump. He just wanted to “send a message.”

But that message isn’t new. It’s been broadcast loud and clear for years now.

“Trump is evil!”

“Resist!”

“By any means necessary!”

Do any of those deranged rallying cries sound familiar?

According to news reports, this guy turned himself into a criminal at the drop of a hat and almost certainly to live out the fantasy version of MSNBC’s nightly programming.

And the truly sad part? He probably thought he was the hero in his story.

The U.K. Sun reported that passengers held him down until the plane landed and police arrived to remove him from the aircraft.

🚨 “I’m going to bomb the plane, Death to America, Death to Trump – Allahu Akbar” Recorded earlier today aboard a Domestic internal flight EasyJet over The UK Legacy Media aren’t showing you this ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Wi83p5aBJM — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 27, 2025

There were no explosives on board, and police said the man appeared to act alone. Still, let’s not miss the broader picture here.

Violence from radical Islamism remains a threat. But Trump Derangement Syndrome has really spread.

Donald Trump was re-elected last November. He won both the popular vote and the Electoral College.

And yet, instead of accepting that reality, we’ve watched an entire segment of society completely unravel.

The biased legacy media deserves a large share of the blame. They’ve painted Trump as a villain for so long that unstable people now believe acting out violently makes them some kind of resistance fighter.

This man didn’t “send a message.”

He confirmed what many of us already know, which is that too many people have lost touch with reality, and it’s the rest of us who have to live with the consequences of their actions.

They’re not taking on “literally Hitler,” as the far-left media has led them to believe; they’re just inconveniencing the rest of us and getting themselves thrown in jail.

