The Death of Woke: AOC Refers to the Leftist Ideology in the Past Tense, But Dems Can't Walk Away from What They Did

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York now seeks to distance herself from some of the crazy policies that she and her fellow Democratic socialists have taken in the past, describing them merely as “Woke 1.”

But there is no reason to believe Woke 2.0 is any better.

Over the weekend, ABC’s “This Week” host Jonathan Karl asked Ocasio-Cortez to comment on some of the positions fellow progressive candidates like Francesca Hong, Abdul El-Sayed, and Peggy Flanagan have taken in the past, like defunding the police and prisons and, in the case of Hong, even coming out against Thanksgiving.

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