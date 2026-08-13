The Death of Woke: AOC Refers to the Leftist Ideology in the Past Tense, But Dems Can't Walk Away from What They Did

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York now seeks to distance herself from some of the crazy policies that she and her fellow Democratic socialists have taken in the past, describing them merely as “Woke 1.”
But there is no reason to believe Woke 2.0 is any better.
Over the weekend, ABC’s “This Week” host Jonathan Karl asked Ocasio-Cortez to comment on some of the positions fellow progressive candidates like Francesca Hong, Abdul El-Sayed, and Peggy Flanagan have taken in the past, like defunding the police and prisons and, in the case of Hong, even coming out against Thanksgiving.
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Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law