Share
Premium
Opinion
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat and avowed socialist, speaks at a political rally July 18 in Detroit, Michigan.
Premium
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat and avowed socialist, speaks at a political rally July 18 in Detroit, Michigan. (Sarah Rice / Getty Images)

The Death of Woke: AOC Refers to the Leftist Ideology in the Past Tense, But Dems Can't Walk Away from What They Did

 By Randy DeSoto  August 13, 2026 at 2:00pm
Share

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York now seeks to distance herself from some of the crazy policies that she and her fellow Democratic socialists have taken in the past, describing them merely as “Woke 1.”

But there is no reason to believe Woke 2.0 is any better.

Over the weekend, ABC’s “This Week” host Jonathan Karl asked Ocasio-Cortez to comment on some of the positions fellow progressive candidates like Francesca Hong, Abdul El-Sayed, and Peggy Flanagan have taken in the past, like defunding the police and prisons and, in the case of Hong, even coming out against Thanksgiving.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?
Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Little League Coach Declares, 'Jesus Is Still Lord' Live on ESPN
CNN's Scott Jennings is Too Talented for the Network – Which is Why He Should Replace Karoline Leavitt
JD Vance and RFK Jr. Refer Hospitals and Clinics to DOJ in Response to 'Wolves in White Coats' Report
The Death of Woke: AOC Refers to the Leftist Ideology in the Past Tense, But Dems Can't Walk Away from What They Did
Always Watch the Eyes: Video Shows DSA Co-Chair Fall Apart When Asked Exactly Who She Wants to Tax More
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , ,

Conversation