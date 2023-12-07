Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie didn’t do his floundering campaign many favors on Wednesday night on the debate stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, when he used far-left media talking points in an attack on former President Donald Trump.

Christie, who is polling at 2.5 percent in the latest Real Clear Politics average, shamelessly repeated the Democratic Party talking point that Trump claimed he would become a dictator for a day if he is elected to a second term.

Christie clocked in his first question at 17 minutes on his watch, ripping the NewsNation moderators and Megyn Kelly for not calling on him sooner.

After Kelly noted Republican voters are generally not fond of Christie, he responded with hits at both his fellow candidates and Trump.

“It’s often very difficult to be the the only person on the stage telling the truth,” he responded unironically before he complained about GOP presidential hopefuls Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“We’ve had these three acting as if the race is between the four of us. The fifth guy, who doesn’t have the guts to show up here,” Christie said of Trump — who he referred to as “Voldemort” in a bizarre “Harry Potter” reference.

“For us to go 17 minutes without discussing the guy [leading in the polls] is ridiculous. I’m in this race because the truth needs to be spoken.

“We’re 17 minutes into this debate and … we’ve had these three acting as if this race is between the four of us.” — Chris Christie calls out his opponents for failing to address “he who shall not be named, Voldemort” pic.twitter.com/UzVVUIHsIC — The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2023

In a shot at Trump, Christie equated him to “a dictator” and a “bully who has taken shots at everybody.”

“He is unfit,” Christie said while addressing moderator Megyn Kelly. “This is a guy who just said this past week that he wants to use the Department of Justice to go after his enemies when he gets in there. I mean, the fact of the matter is, he is unfit to be president, and there is no bigger issue in this race, Megyn, than Donald Trump.”

There is naturally no truth to the attack Christie tried to mount against Trump.

Christie merely repeated a lighthearted comment Trump made to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

Trump joked that his first day would be about restoring energy independence and national sovereignty.

“We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator,” he said.

There is certainly an argument to be made that Trump owes conservative voters who are undecided a chance to see him take on the other candidates on the stage.

But using a false narrative to attack Trump will only further alienate Christie from voters who are tired of the GOP of old and who rightly loathe the dishonest establishment media.

Biden’s relation campaign jumped on it instantly:

Christie: The other candidates on this stage don’t want to talk about how Trump is a dictator and a bully. He wants to send the Justice Department after his enemies pic.twitter.com/zXOqYUhb4l — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 7, 2023

Christie has proclaimed himself to be the only candidate who can stop Trump.

He will be lucky if Iowans don’t send him packing next month back to an ABC News desk as controlled opposition to the left’s agenda.

