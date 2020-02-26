Debate Coverage Explodes When Bloomberg Admits He Literally Bought House Seats for Dems

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg appeared to just stop himself Tuesday from saying he “bought” the majority in the House of Representatives that Democrats gained in the 2018 midterms.

Bloomberg’s remarks came during the Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats gained 40 seats in the House to seize the majority from Republicans, who had controlled the chamber since 2011, NBC News reported.

“Let’s just go on the record, they talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect,” Bloomberg said.

That number is accurate, according to The New York Times.

TRENDING: CNN and MSNBC Air Bloomberg Ad with 9/11 Lie, Don't Bother Calling It Fake News

The Times reported: “Overall spending by Mr. Bloomberg and his organizations in the 2018 elections topped $112 million, an amount that also includes donations to help Senate candidates and progressive organizations.”

Is Michael Bloomberg trying to buy the election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8171 Votes) 0% (40 Votes)

“All of the new Democrats that came in put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president,” Bloomberg said Tuesday.

Bloomberg then appeared to stop himself from saying he “bought” those seats.

“I bought — I, I got them,” the former NYC mayor said.

His comments garnered quite the reaction on Twitter:

Bloomberg literally stopping himself from saying, “I bought them.” — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 26, 2020

I wonder how many Super delegates he bought with Donations too? https://t.co/BzTw5cMcLC — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) February 26, 2020

RELATED: Bernie Turns on Dem Audience After Getting Booed Over His Pro-Cuba Comments

Bloomberg 2020 bumper sticker: “I bought that” — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 26, 2020

Bloomberg literally just said “I bought them” on the Democrat House… yep, trying to buy the nomination #DemDebate — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 26, 2020

I BOUGHT THEM — Bloomberg accidentally admitting his world view. — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) February 26, 2020

Michael Bloomberg starts to say “I bought,..” stops and says “I got them” when referring to the millions he spent on congressional races. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/UqoDo1sUtT — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) February 26, 2020

Bloomberg, a billionaire, has spent hundreds of millions of dollars self-funding his presidential campaign. He has also spent much of his fortune advocating for gun control and government action on climate change.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.