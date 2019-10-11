Debate Schedule for 2020 General Election Announced

The nonpartisan organization that sponsors presidential and vice presidential debates during the general election cycle every four years has announced the dates and locations for the 2020 debates.

Democrats have yet to nominate someone to take on President Donald Trump, who will almost certainly be the Republican nominee.

In the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, former Vice President Joe Biden has 27.8 percent support nationwide, while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is close behind with 26 percent support.

The Democratic candidate who ends up debating Trump will do so in Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee next September and October, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a news release Friday.

The first presidential debate will occur Sept. 29, 2020, at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

NEWS – @NotreDame in Notre Dame, IN will host the first general election presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. #2020DebateND #Debates2020 — CPD (@debates) October 11, 2019

The second is set for Oct. 15, 2020. That one will be held at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

NEWS – @UMich in Ann Arbor, MI will host the second general election presidential debate on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. @Debate2020UMich @Debate2020UMich #Debates2020 — CPD (@debates) October 11, 2019

The final presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville.

NEWS – @BelmontUniv in Nashville, TN will host the third and final general election presidential debate on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. #belmontdebate2020 #Debates2020 — CPD (@debates) October 11, 2019

The CPD is also organizing a vice presidential debate, which will be held Oct. 7, 2020, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

NEWS – @UUtah in Salt Lake City, UT will host the general election vice presidential debate on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. #UtahDebate2020 #Debates2020 — CPD (@debates) October 11, 2019

Each of the debates is set to start at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and will last for 90 minutes, with no commercial breaks.

The CPD, founded in 1987, has been hosting presidential and vice presidential debates for more than three decades.

According to data from Nielsen Media Research, the 2016 presidential and vice presidential debates broke a record in terms of TV viewers.

A total of 259 million viewers tuned in to see the three debates between Trump and then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as well as the vice presidential face-off between their running mates, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence and Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, Adweek reported.

