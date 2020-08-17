Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida is being accused of assaulting a minor during an altercation about her record on the environment.

The former Democratic National Committee chairwoman is facing challenger Jen Perelman on Tuesday in the Democratic primary for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District seat.

The Floridian reported Perelman accused Wasserman Schultz of putting her hands on a 16-year-old Perelman volunteer during a campaign event over the weekend.

The outlet reported the volunteer is Martina Velasquez.

Per the allegation, Velasquez confronted Wasserman Schultz regarding her record on environmental issues when the congresswoman “physically shoved” and “verbally accosted” the teen.

The alleged assault occurred as Velasquez was “passing out campaign literature.”

In response to a now-deleted Twitter post by a person who was defending Wasserman Schultz regarding the reported incident, Perelman attacked the former DNC chairwoman.

“This is why so many women do not come forward in this country & press charges when assaulted,” Perelman wrote. “This is one of several messages I’ve seen of someone defending Debbie & calling a child a liar.”

“Never forget how much courage it takes to speak up against the powerful,” she added.

This is why so many women do not come forward in this country & press charges when assaulted. This is one of several messages I’ve seen of someone defending Debbie & calling a child a liar. Never forget how much courage it takes to speak up against the powerful. #DebbieMustGo https://t.co/Zr3lI4YaU6 — Jen Perelman For Congress (@JENFL23) August 17, 2020

In a separate tweet, Perelman added, “I’m only going to say this once: If you want to put your hands on anyone, try it with me. Don’t you EVER touch my volunteers.”

“We’re winning this race on Tuesday,” she added.

⁦@DWStweets⁩, I’m only going to say this once: If you want to put your hands on anyone, try it with me. Don’t you EVER touch my volunteers. We’re winning this race on Tuesday. #JENerationalChange pic.twitter.com/SpAU18XtjT — Jen Perelman For Congress (@JENFL23) August 16, 2020

The challenger then commented, “For those who want context: Debbie physically shoved one of my volunteers handing out palm cards & then verbally accosted her for calling out her record on the environment.”

“This will NOT be tolerated,” Perelman added.

For those who want context: Debbie physically shoved one of my volunteers handing out palm cards & then verbally accosted her for calling out her record on the environment. This will NOT be tolerated. — Jen Perelman For Congress (@JENFL23) August 16, 2020

The teen gave her version of events in a social media post in which she described Wasserman Schultz as a “monster.”

“She ended up shoving me more than once and calling me a liar to my face,” Velasquez said in the video, which was shared by Perelman.

This is my volunteer, Martina Velasquez, who was shoved & accosted. #DebbieMustGo https://t.co/OGVWym6tH4 — Jen Perelman For Congress (@JENFL23) August 16, 2020

Wasserman Schultz had not responded to the allegation that she pushed the teen or acknowledged the alleged incident online as of Monday afternoon.

The Western Journal reached out to her campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

