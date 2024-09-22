Debunking the So-Called 'Christian' Talking Points of 'Evangelicals For Harris,' Part Three

The following is the third of a four-part series to be released on consecutive Sundays. This series is exclusive to members of The Western Journal.

Part one, which you can read here, stated that “Evangelicals For Harris’s” pro-Harris arguments contain three major flaws. Part two detailed the first of those flaws. Here is the second.

2. No human or government is perfect — and a Christian who wishes to vote for their values is voting for policy, not personalities.

If you’re a conservative, you’ve probably heard the joke a dozen times, at least: “Donald Trump is such a staunch believer in family values, he’s had three of them!”

You don’t need a recounting of Donald Trump’s very human faults here; if you do not know them, you aren’t reading this, because you’ve never seen a computer in your life.

They’re trumpeted from on high by every media establishment outlet — including some which are outright falsehoods.

(There’s also the matter of the bevy of specious charges brought against the former president, but that’s for another day and another fact check entirely.)

But, the fact is, Donald Trump is a sinner — like all of us, including his opponent. Perhaps a more powerful sinner than us. Perhaps a more manifest one than we are. But running against a perfect or divinely deserving human being? Hardly.

Even though you won’t hear a recounting of Kamala Harris’ very human faults in the establishment media, you also won’t read a laundry list of them here. Except for one, at least ascribed to her by “Evangelicals For Harris”: pride in her piety.

In case you haven’t alighted on the book of Luke lately, let me re-relate the parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector:

He also told this parable to some who trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and treated others with contempt: “Two men went up into the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee, standing by himself, prayed thus: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other men, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I get.’ But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even lift up his eyes to heaven, but beat his breast, saying, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner!’ I tell you, this man went down to his house justified, rather than the other. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted.

I’m not certain whether Vice President Harris abides by this lesson, but Mr. French and the people behind the “Evangelicals For Harris” website clearly don’t.

Furthermore, on faith issues where the government does play a role — abortion, religious liberty, the sanctity of marriage, pornography in our public school libraries, indoctrination in the classroom, freedom of speech, parental rights, allowing the horrific practice of “gender transitioning” to be performed on minors — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand on two different sides.

I shouldn’t need to tell you which one stands on which.

And then, even if you believe that Trump is profoundly flawed — this writer emphatically does not, but is merely positing a hypothetical — God has used profoundly flawed men, men far more flawed than Trump is, to accomplish wondrous things.

From Jacob obtaining his birthright through deception to the sins of leaders like King David and King Nebuchadnezzar, the world has never been led by men like John Calvin and Billy Graham.

That doesn’t mean that Christians in public life should disregard personalities — but they definitely shouldn’t overlook policies at the expense of them.

This brings us to the most critical point … which will be covered next Sunday in the final installment of this series.

The third and final flaw in the pro-Harris argument made by “Evangelicals For Harris” will be covered in the next installment of this series. Look for part four on Sept. 29 at The Western Journal.

