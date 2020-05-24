After decades under the Kim dynasty, North Korea is finally making a humbling admission about the despotic family.

The new information came in a Wednesday article in North Korea’s state paper Rodong Sinmun, acquired by South Korean outlet Dong-A Ilbo.

According to the article, it’s now confirmed that North Korea’s leaders don’t possess the ability to teleport.

More specifically, the paper shot down the idea that Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and his lineage can bend spacetime to travel great distances in the blink of an eye.

The origin of the legend appears to come from Kim Il Sung’s time as a guerrilla fighter while the Korean peninsula was under the control of the Japanese Empire.

Rodong Sinmun destroyed this myth by publishing a conversation the late leader had with Korean villagers in 1945.

Seemingly in awe of his prowess as a mighty warrior, the townsfolk wondered about his ability to teleport great distances with minimal effort.

The leader denied that he possessed the supernatural ability, instead saying it was the support of the Korean people that helped him bring defeat to Japan.

For a dynasty steeped in myths about heroic wartime abilities, otherworldly bonds to nature and even a birth on a legendary mountain, this is a humbling admission.

Experts agree that the move isn’t a trivial matter but signals a larger shift in the way the Kims are portrayed in the hermit kingdom.

“It appears to stress patriotism and love for the people rather than mystification of the leaders,” a South Korean Ministry of Unification official told Yonhap.

“We will further analyze its implications.”

It appears that the change is moving along with the approval of North Korea’s current supreme leader.

“Mystifying a leader’s revolutionary activity and appearance would result in covering the truth,” Kim Jong Un said in a speech last year, according to Yonhap.

“Absolute loyalty would spring up when (they) are mesmerized by the leader humanly and comradely,” he said.

While it doesn’t look like the Kim dynasty is ready to hand over the reins just yet, the latest admission by North Korea proves that the country’s leaders are losing their status as mystical god-kings.

Hopefully, it won’t be long before all the people of Korea can live free from the tyranny of leaders like the Kims.

