DC Neighborhood Publication Shows Gruesome Pics of Decapitated Trump Head on Sword in Public Park

According to pictures uploaded to the Washington D.C. neighborhood news website PoPville, a local park in the D.C. area now features a decapitated President Donald Trump look-alike head held up on the end of a sword.

The head was spotted at Meridian Hill Park over the weekend in the Columbia Heights area.

According to PoPville’s “about” section, the website “chronicles the happenings in Washington D.C.’s neighborhoods.”

Warning: The following tweets contain images that viewers may find disturbing.

Spotted in Meridian Hill Park over the Weekend https://t.co/0rRzbeZXxd pic.twitter.com/vtFAGiEycT — PoPville (@PoPville) January 22, 2019

The head was positioned on the top of a sword, with read streamers floating down, which made it look like blood and tissue were streaming down from the body part.

The statue, on which the Trump head was sitting, was the Joan of Arc statue, where she is depicted riding a horse and holding a sword up to her side.

The gruesome depiction is reminiscent of the photo comedian Kathy Griffin was castigated for posting, where she held a fake bloodied head that bore a striking resemblance to President Trump.

That resemblance was not lost on those who saw the spectacle in the park.

@kathygriffin Meridian Hill Park in DC – what every logical American is thinking. Guess it’s easier with a statue #IMPEACH pic.twitter.com/Hi745vOVdz — Rob Wynne (@borwynne) January 19, 2019

At the time of Griffin’s headline-grabbing photo, the president called her out, saying that what she did was “sick.”

Trump tweeted: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Comments on the PoPville website where the pictures were posted ranged in sentiment, with one commenter saying that the display seemed “on brand” for a French historical statue.

One commenter simply said that “This is bad because assassinating him would make things worse.”

Another commenter stated that while they are, “no fan of Trump” the display “is shameful.” They continued by saying that “Our country is in a dark, dark place.”

