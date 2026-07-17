Declassified Bombshell Reveals Just How Far China Went to Help Biden in 2020

A new White House report says China has been stealing voter information files for years, and that America’s intelligence community covered it up.

The White House shared multiple declassified but partially redacted documents, including one that said China wanted to flood America with fake IDs that would allow otherwise ineligible voters to support former President Joe Biden in 2020.

“Over a period of years starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history — resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files,” the White House said.

“This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare. The intelligence even shows that China assigned a data exploitation unit specifically to this new project,” the White House wrote.

White House declassified emails showing that NSA members deliberately hid intel assessments from President Trump in 2020 that China was trying to influence the election in favor of Biden: “Deliberately massaged our one pending Presidential Daily Briefing.” pic.twitter.com/YqfW0xSXlM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 17, 2026

“Members of the Deep State in our intelligence agencies worked to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s sinister election meddling — covering it up from both the President and the American People,” the White House wrote.

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“U.S. spy agencies began learning about the compromise of voter registration files in 2020, when they discovered that tens of millions of voters’ data in 18 states had been bought, stolen, or hacked by China. Yet those responsible for sounding the alarm instead kept the information hidden,” the report added.

One FBI document noted that China wanted to play a role in electing former President Joe Biden.

“In late August 2020, the Chinese government had produced a large amount of fraudulent United States drivers licenses that were secretly exported to the United States,” the document said.

“The fraudulent drivers licenses would allow tens of thousands of Chinese students and immigrants sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party to vote for US Presidential Candidate USPER Joe ((Biden)), despite not being eligible to vote in the United States,” the report said.

Wow. President Trump just released a BOMBSHELL. China attempted to manufacture fake ballots for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/3scdbZXqU6 — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) July 17, 2026

“China had collected private US user data from millions of TikTok accounts, to include name, ID and address, which would allow the Chinese government to use real US persons’ information to create the fraudulent drivers license,” the document added.

“The fraudulent drivers licenses were to include true ID number and true address of US citizens, making them difficult to detect. China planned to use the fraudulent drivers licenses to account for tens of thousands of mail-in votes,” the document continued.

In a video posted to X, President Donald Trump noted that “members of the Deep State in our intelligence agencies worked to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s sinister election meddling — covering it up from both the President and the American People.”

.@POTUS: Compounding the travesty, the second set of documents we are releasing reveals that members of the Deep State in our intelligence agencies worked to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s sinister election meddling—covering it up from both… pic.twitter.com/uFl4D39HaL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 17, 2026

“U.S. spy agencies began learning about the compromise of voter registration files in 2020, when they discovered that tens of millions of voters’ data in 18 states had been bought, stolen, or hacked by China,” he said.

“Yet those responsible for sounding the alarm instead kept the information hidden. They did not disclose it to me as president, and to the best of our knowledge, they did not inform Congress,” he said, calling those who hid the information “rogue bureaucrats.”

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