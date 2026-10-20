Newly declassified State Department documents appear to show that congressional Democrats’ top witness in their first impeachment trial in 2019 against President Donald Trump fibbed to Congress.

Trump was impeached for allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into announcing investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over their business relationship with the Ukrainian firm Burisma.

The problem was that when former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified on Oct. 11, 2019, about Burisma, she acted as if the firm’s documented illicit activities were, and had always been, no “big issue.”

According to Just The News, which has reviewed the newly declassified documents, she downplayed the importance of all of it.

“Once you arrived in country did the embassy staff brief you on issues relating to Burisma?” a congressional investigator asked her during the hearing — one of several that occurred before Trump was formally impeached by the U.S. House.

“No, it was — it was not,” she replied. “I don’t recall that I was briefed on that. All I can tell you is it was a long time ago, and it just wasn’t a big issue.”

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She also reportedly later insisted once again that the Burisma issue “just wasn’t a big deal.”

But the newly declassified State Department documents reviewed by Just The News reportedly tell a different story. The documents showed that Yovanovitch and her aides “were apprised” of “corruption concerns” against Burisma long before the Oct. 11, 2019, hearing.

“Yovanovitch and her top aides engaged in dozens of communications between 2016 and 2019 about Burisma, Hunter Biden, Zlochevsky and efforts by their legal defense teams and lobbyists to make investigations go away or curry favor for a company the State Department deemed to be corrupt,” according to Just The News.

Zlochevsky referred to Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky.

Just The News reported it has also obtained an email sent by Yovanovitch’s top deputy in Kyiv, George Kent, that further contradicted her testimony.

“The real issue to my mind was that someone in Washington needed to engage VP Biden quietly and say that his son Hunter’s presence on the Burisma board undercut the anti-corruption message the VP and we were advancing in Ukraine b/c Ukrainians heard one message from us and then saw another set of behavior with the family association with a known corrupt figure whose company was known for not playing by the rules,” the email from Nov. 22, 2016, read.

🚨🚨🚨 BOMBSHELL: THE EMAIL THEY HID FROM AMERICA 🚨🚨🚨

A previously CLASSIFIED email from top U.S. diplomat George Kent to Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch has just been released — and it changes EVERYTHING about the 2019 impeachment.

Kent warned that Joe Biden needed to be quietly told that his son Hunter’s board seat at Burisma was ACTIVELY UNDERMINING America’s anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine… — CONSTITUTION X 🇺🇸 (@ConstitustionX) October 17, 2026

In addition to being warned by Kent about the Bidens’ shady dealings with Burisma, Yovanovitch also reportedly met with Burisma executive Vadim Pozharskyi on at least two occasions.

John Solomon, the founder of Just The News, summed up all these findings while speaking Monday on Real America’s Voice.

“The story that the Democrats’ key witnesses, particularly some State Department employees, told was not completely accurate,” he said.

“There are some very significant new revelations in these documents showing that Burisma and Hunter Biden and the Biden family scandal in Ukraine was much more consuming to the State Department than we were told during the 2019 impeachment proceedings against President Trump,” Solomon added.

In separate remarks made later on the same network, Solomon noted that the email from Kent was “the single most important document” that Just The News had discovered.

“It contradicts the testimony and the narrative that was put forth by the impeachment team,” he said. “But imagine if President Trump’s lawyers had access to that in the fall of 2019.”

“That, in fact, Hunter Biden had harmed U.S. policy by undercutting the anti-corruption efforts,” he continued. “It was the opposite of what was testified to. But the truth now is written in these documents. And for the first time, the American public gets to see it.”

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