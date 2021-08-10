Decorated Gymnast and Foster Care Survivor Simone Biles Comes Out in Support of Abortion

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed to her Instagram followers on Monday evening that she supports abortion.

The gymnast discussed her stance on abortion as she joked with her Instagram followers about unpopular opinions on Beyoncé, avocados and ketchup, The Office and more, until a follower sent her a message that said “abortion is wrong :).”

“I already know this is going to start the biggest argument & may even lose followers BUT. I’m very much pro-choice,” she wrote in an Instagram story post.

“Your body. Your choice.”

Biles also criticized those who suggest putting a baby up for adoption, stating, “It’s not that easy & coming from someone who was in the foster care system TRUST me. & adoption is expensive … I’m just saying. Foster care system is broken & it’s TOUGH. Especially on the kids & young adults who age out.”

“[And] don’t even come at me if you couldn’t keep a mask on. Or refuse to wear one,” the gymnast added.

Biles quickly drew fire on social media for her remarks.

“Famous quitter Simone Biles comes out as pro-baby murder,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh tweeted Tuesday.

“She survived the foster care system and went on to thrive, but she’d rather the other kids be killed than given that chance.”

“Absolutely vile. This woman is not worthy of your admiration,” he wrote.

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose also took to Twitter to address Biles’ stance on abortion, expressing disappointment at the decorated gymnast’s perspective.

“Simone Biles just announced on Instagram that she is very ‘pro-choice’ because ‘the foster care system is broken,’” Rose tweeted Monday.

“Incredibly sad and awful. To have overcome a broken system as triumphantly as she has — yet wish death for other kids bc they may face foster care is beyond fathoming.”

“Our modern mindset is so broken & cruel,” Rose continued.

“’My life can overcome great odds but others’ can’t.’ ‘Born people deserve to live but not little unborn people.’ ‘Foster care and adoption can be broken so let’s support killing off would be adoptees before birth.’”

In a 2018 Op-Ed published by CNN, Biles described how her mother struggled with addiction and, when the gymnast was only 3, she and her siblings were placed in foster care.

After bouncing around the system for years, Biles and her siblings were eventually adopted by their grandparents.

“Finding a family made me feel like I mattered. Finding a passion, something I loved and was really good at, made me feel like I mattered,” she wrote.

“Representing my country and being part of such an amazing Olympic team matters, as does being a role model for those looking to fulfill their own dreams.”

Drawing attention to foster youth like herself, Biles called for investing in such children, so they, too, “can have the opportunity to succeed — which in turn strengthens our communities, economy and society.”

