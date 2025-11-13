Deep Dive: $200,000 Per Christian Murdered - Nigerian Muslims Willing to Burn Cash to Murder Christians

Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places on earth to be a Christian. U.S. President Donald Trump wants that to stop, and he’s expressed willingness to intervene in the genocide of believers there.

While this has been usually expressed in military terms, there’s a very simply way to do that: stop funding the Nigerian government, considering that the United States spends an inordinate amount of money on propping up Africa’s most populous nation.

Moreover, the United States should probably do that anyway. That’s because one of the country’s top Muslim clerics says, effectively, that he’d rather throw away roughly $200,000 in aid per Christian murdered for their faith to allow the nation’s Islamist militants to keep doing it.

