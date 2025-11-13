Share
Deep Dive
Premium
A Christian prays in a church in Lagos, Nigeria on April 21, 2025.
Premium
A Christian prays in a church in Lagos, Nigeria on April 21, 2025. (Olympia de Maismont - AFP / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: $200,000 Per Christian Murdered - Nigerian Muslims Willing to Burn Cash to Murder Christians

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 13, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places on earth to be a Christian. U.S. President Donald Trump wants that to stop, and he’s expressed willingness to intervene in the genocide of believers there.

While this has been usually expressed in military terms, there’s a very simply way to do that: stop funding the Nigerian government, considering that the United States spends an inordinate amount of money on propping up Africa’s most populous nation.

Moreover, the United States should probably do that anyway. That’s because one of the country’s top Muslim clerics says, effectively, that he’d rather throw away roughly $200,000 in aid per Christian murdered for their faith to allow the nation’s Islamist militants to keep doing it.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Watch: Antifa Thought They Could Cover Cameras and Beat a Christian, But They Didn't Count on the News Chopper's Video
Deep Dive: $200,000 Per Christian Murdered - Nigerian Muslims Willing to Burn Cash to Murder Christians
Horrific 'Jew Blood,' Semen Comments Return to Haunt JFK's Grandson as He Launches Campaign to Replace Jerry Nadler - This Is the Best Dems Can Do
Watch: Confused Jasmine Crockett Seems to Call Out Dem Decision on Epstein Coverup She Thought GOP Was Involved In
Woke MSNBC Is So White, It Just Hired Black Actors to Appear Diverse While Peddling Name Change
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation