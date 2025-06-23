Share
Deep Dive
Premium
Saturday's airstrike on Iran by President Donald Trump, right, was not the first time in U.S. history that a president used military force without a formal declaration of war; for example, President Thomas Jefferson, left, deployed the U.S. Navy to protect American interests from Barbary pirates.
Premium
Saturday's airstrike on Iran by President Donald Trump, right, was not the first time in U.S. history that a president used military force without a formal declaration of war; for example, President Thomas Jefferson, left, deployed the U.S. Navy to protect American interests from Barbary pirates. (AP ; Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

Deep Dive: Over 30 Times US Presidents Used Military Force Without a Declaration of War

 By Randy DeSoto  June 23, 2025 at 11:57am
Share

Democratic lawmakers and some in the media are arguing that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by ordering the strike on Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend.

But history is on his side in his use of force without seeking congressional approval. In fact, the very nature of such a military operation requires an element of surprise that the Trump administration would have lost by going through Congress.

In voicing her opposition to the operation afterward, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on social media platform X, “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.”

She further argued that impeachment was the appropriate response.

Article II of the Constitution names the president as “Commander in Chief” of the U.S. armed forces. Meanwhile, Article I grants Congress the power to “declare war.”

Trump directing the military to neutralize Iran’s nuclear sites is not taking the U.S. to war. It is protecting Americans and our allies from a regime that has attacked and killed our troops multiple times and has called for our annihilation.

Did Trump do the right thing by destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities?

Iran and Israel are at war. They are trading military blows. We just intervened to destroy the nuclear sites.

American history is replete with examples of presidents taking such military actions without congressional approval.

Conservative commentator Marina Medvin compiled a list of over 30 instances.

One came very early into the history of the republic, when President Thomas Jefferson ordered the U.S. Navy, including the Marines, to take on the Muslim Barbary pirates operating off the coast of North Africa, who were attacking American merchant vessels.

Related:
Trump Wasn't First to Order Middle East Students Deported, And POTUS Who Did Was Democratic Hero

This is where the line “to the shores of Tripoli” originates from in the Marine Corps hymn.

In more recent history, President Franklin Roosevelt ordered the U.S. Navy in 1941 to protect British ships traversing the Atlantic against attacks from Nazi Germany’s U-boats.

The U.S. had not declared war on Germany, but FDR’s decision made a military encounter with the Germans far more likely.

Closer to Trump’s decision to take out Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites, President John F. Kennedy ordered the U.S. Navy to blockade Cuba in 1962 after the Soviet Union deployed nuclear weapons there.

JFK risked war (maybe even nuclear war) with the USSR by confronting a Soviet ship attempting to break through the “quarantine” of the island.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan ordered air strikes against Libya after it was determined that the rogue nation under the leadership of Muammar Gaddafi was responsible for conducting a terrorist bomb attack targeting U.S. military personnel stationed in Germany.

In the 1990s, President Bill Clinton ordered air strikes in Bosnia, Kosovo, and Iraq.

In 2011, President Barack Obama intervened militarily to help topple Gaddafi’s regime.

During President Joe Biden’s time in office, he ordered air strikes against Syria and Yemen.

George Washington Law School professor Jonathan Turley noted in a Sunday post that while Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries argued that Trump exceeded his authority by not seeking congressional approval, there were no such claims when Obama intervened in the Libyan Civil War in 2011.

Nor did they have problems with Clinton’s multiple military interventions in the 1990s.

So in the end, all this is political theater wrapped in constitutional rhetoric in an attempt to give it more gravity.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Anderson Cooper and His Crew Evacuated to Bomb Shelter During Live Broadcast
Deep Dive: Over 30 Times US Presidents Used Military Force Without a Declaration of War
Deep Dive: Here's What's in Congress' Version of the 'Big Beautiful Bill'
End Times? What Israel's Decisive Strike Against Iran Could Mean
Trump Helped Netanyahu Pull Off a Great Deception in Iran Attack: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation