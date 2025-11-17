Deep Dive: Alcohol Kills 4-10x More People Than Guns Each Year, So Why Don't Democrats Want to Ban It?

For Democrats who are always keen to curtail or ban the Second Amendment right to bear arms altogether, a logical question that follows is whether they will also call for the banning of alcohol.
The obvious answer is no, but following their logic, alcohol should be banned. No reasonable person since the days of Prohibition wants to ban alcohol, but like guns, the damage is done not by the object itself, but by the abuse of it.
For example, earlier this month, a 55-year-old Louisiana grandmother got behind the wheel of her GMC Yukon and left for work, striking and killing her 5-year-old grandson, who was waiting for his school bus, the New York Post reported.
Read the Rest — Subscribe Now
You've reached the end of the free preview. Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law