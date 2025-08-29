Deep Dive: Eight Disgraceful Ways the NYT Fraudulently Covered the Trans School Shooter

It’s somewhat shocking just how wrong a mainstream media outlet can be in a headline, a subheadline, and 16 paragraphs of text.

And yet, in just 16 paragraphs — in a story that bore no less than three bylines, it’s worth noting — the multifarious ways that the United States’ paper of record, The New York Times, managed to get things deliberately incorrect or make unsubstantiated claims about how the right has “seized” and created an unwarranted “uproar” over the motives and gender of Robert Westman is practically stunning.

Westman was the 23-year-old who killed two students and injured 17 others at a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school, which he used to attend, as the students were attending Mass in the adjacent church. He was, by all evidence, motivated by a series of animuses that he chronicled on social media, in a journal, or on messages he put on the weapons he used. He was, by all accounts and in roughly this order: anti-God, anti-Semitic, anti-religious, pro-Palestinian, anti-Trump, anti-conservative, and anti-world. He identified as a transgender female named “Robin” and plainly stated he was carrying out the attack because he was mentally ill.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.