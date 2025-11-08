Deep Dive: All the Good That Could Come From Killing the Filibuster and All the Bad Too

President Donald Trump renewed his push on Friday to end the Senate filibuster as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continued into its sixth week.

Under the current rules of a 60-vote threshold, the Republicans need at least five more Democratic members of the Senate to cross over and vote to reopen the government.

“Republicans, Terminate the Filibuster and bring back the American Dream. If you don’t do it, the Dems will, and you’ll never see office again!” Trump posted via Truth Social on Friday.