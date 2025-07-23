Deep Dive: The GOP Votes 'Against' the Epstein Docs Release Aren't at All What They Seem - The Dems Hoodwinked Everyone

It was a point that the Democrats seized upon regarding the files about Jeffrey Epstein: When given a vote about releasing the unclassified files related to the financier and sex trafficker and his partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell, the Republicans didn’t go along.

You saw Democrats screaming about this on social media. Here are New York Rep. Dan Goldman and California Rep. Eric Swalwell framing this as a simple up-or-down vote on releasing the Epstein files, one that Republicans were reluctant to sign onto: