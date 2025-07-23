Deep Dive: The GOP Votes 'Against' the Epstein Docs Release Aren't at All What They Seem - The Dems Hoodwinked Everyone

It was a point that the Democrats seized upon regarding the files about Jeffrey Epstein: When given a vote about releasing the unclassified files related to the financier and sex trafficker and his partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell, the Republicans didn’t go along.

And Democrats began screaming about this on social media.

New York Rep. Dan Goldman and California Rep. Eric Swalwell framed this as a simple up-or-down vote on releasing the Epstein files, one that Republicans were reluctant to sign onto.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.