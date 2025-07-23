Share
Premium
Deep Dive
House Democrats, led by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, right, have tried to make it appear that Republicans are covering up the Epstein files, but Speak Mike Johnson, left, is making it clear that Republicans want the file released.
Premium
House Democrats, led by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, right, have tried to make it appear that Republicans are covering up the Epstein files, but Speak Mike Johnson, left, is making it clear that Republicans want the file released. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images ; Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: The GOP Votes 'Against' the Epstein Docs Release Aren't at All What They Seem - The Dems Hoodwinked Everyone

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 23, 2025 at 4:59am
Share

It was a point that the Democrats seized upon regarding the files about Jeffrey Epstein: When given a vote about releasing the unclassified files related to the financier and sex trafficker and his partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell, the Republicans didn’t go along.

And Democrats began screaming about this on social media.

New York Rep. Dan Goldman and California Rep. Eric Swalwell framed this as a simple up-or-down vote on releasing the Epstein files, one that Republicans were reluctant to sign onto.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Deep Dive: The GOP Votes 'Against' the Epstein Docs Release Aren't at All What They Seem - The Dems Hoodwinked Everyone
Ratings for Duchess Meghan's Show Are Catastrophic - We Honestly Didn't Know the Rating Numbers Went This Low
Gabbard Declassifies Eerie Email Exchange Over Steele Dossier FOIA - 'We Have a Problem'
If Craig Ferguson Was Given 'The Late Show,' It Wouldn't Have Been Cancelled
Atlantic Article Attacks MAGA Over Epstein Coverage - To Read It You Have to Pay That Woman Next to Ghislaine Maxwell
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation