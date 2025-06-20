Deep Dive: What Does It Mean When Witches and Satanists Cast Curses on Trump

It was, for most, a moment of off-kilter hilarity from the “No Kings” protests last weekend.

In one of the more outré videos from the event, a female protester showed off a sigil she had drawn on herself to — according to her — provide protection from evil forces.

Hilarious — until you consider the considerable recent history of witches, Satanists, and occultists lining up with grievances against Republicans in general and President Donald Trump in particular.

First, though, the video in question, which includes a gray-haired woman in a tie-die shirt and an eye symbol — apparently carefully drawn — on her arm.

“This is a sigil specifically designed to protect protesters!” she yelled in the clip from the protests.

“It is the eye of protection. The more you share it, the more powerful it becomes.”

“Thank you, I will share,” the person behind the camera said.

Liberals yesterday drew a symbol on their arms to get protection while protesting 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WIRROxTBBU — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) June 15, 2025

Now, it’s unclear how many of the “No Kings” protesters used this sigil; this dippy woman seems to have been the only one going viral for it. But, boy, did she ever go viral — to the tune of over half a million views as of Friday.

That being said, what she’s doing isn’t just preposterous but thoroughly anti-Christian, as well.

Many scholars have debated what the true meaning of Leviticus 19:28 is in the modern era: “You shall not make any cuts on your body for the dead or tattoo yourselves: I am the Lord.”

Most of the discussion has to do with whether or not our modern-day tattoos fall under this prohibition or whether this was dealing with ritual markings. I’m generally in the better-safe-than-sorry camp, although I can see an argument either way. Whatever the case, I think we can all agree upon this: Drawing an “eye of protection” sigil on yourself to ward off evil at the “No Kings” protest is definitely in contravention of it.

It’s nothing short of demonic. Cheerfully demonic? Sure — until its bearer meets someone in a MAGA hat. Plenty of damnable practices are cheerful. That doesn’t make them any less damnable.

Why? Let’s go further to Deuteronomy 18: 10-12: “There shall not be found among you anyone who burns his son or his daughter as an offering, anyone who practices divination or tells fortunes or interprets omens, or a sorcerer or a charmer or a medium or a necromancer or one who inquires of the dead, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord. And because of these abominations the Lord your God is driving them out before you.”

In other words, you are calling on a power that is ungodly — relying, in fact, on anti-Godly powers — for “protection.” That’s something the Lord finds detestable.

It’s worth noting here, again, another exhortation from the book of Deuteronomy, this time from 6:8: “You shall bind [God’s commands] as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes.”

Nor is this the first time this kind of stuff has happened to Trump and Republicans. Flash back to December 2023, The Washington Post. Headline: “Satanism comes to the 2024 Republican primary.” (Funny, they didn’t seem too upset about it at the WaPo. I thought democracy died in darkness.)

This came after the Satanic Temple — a self-declared trolling group that insists it uses Satan as more of a symbolic figure, yet still asks for religious protections, so they like having it both ways — posted a so-called “holiday” display in the Iowa Capitol featuring “a mirror-covered ram’s head over a body cloaked in scarlet.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, wasn’t happy about it — but Satanic Temple organizer Lucien Greaves certainly was.

“We’re going to really relish the opportunity to be represented in a public forum,” Greaves said at the time. “We don’t have a church on every street corner.”

The Post noted that the matter had come up in a GOP presidential debate, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blaming the Trump administration for it.

“I was like, ‘Well how did it get there? Is that even a religion?’ And lo and behold, the Trump administration gave them approval, to be under the IRS, as a religion. So, that gave them the legal ability to potentially do it,” he told CNN moderator Jake Tapper.

“I don’t think that was the right decision,” he added. “Satanic as a religion? That’s wrong.”

That wasn’t necessarily as factual as you would like — the Satanic Temple was granted an Internal Revenue Service recognition as a religious organization in 2019, although the IRS’ density about what constitutes a religion is rather notorious, and Trump was opposed to the display — but the WaPo’s Philip Bump seemed to think they’d done their job admirably:

It’s useful to remember that this discussion occurs at a time when Republicans are more likely to say that Christians face discrimination in the United States than they are to say that Jewish or Muslim people do, more likely than they are to say that Black people do. Republicans are predisposed to view Christianity as under attack, so it’s potent to rise to the dominant religion’s defense. Particularly if you want to win votes from the overwhelmingly Christian Republican voting base.

Still, though, this is a big victory for the Satanic Temple. Here we are, talking about its display and talking (however indirectly) about its tenets. Here we are, noting the uncertainty surrounding Reynolds’s embrace of one particular religious faith. And here we are, talking about how the IRS under Trump granted them their desired designation.

Sometimes, trolling works.

Yes, sometimes demonic activity parades in sheep’s clothing and convinces you that it’s actually just trolling, and convinces one of the Post’s highest profile writers of that, and convinces him to write a not-so-secretly glowing review of the whole to-do — ending with him noting the apparently ridiculousness of Republicans thinking they were under attack.

Sometimes, in this world, Satanism works. Which is to imply, too, that there’s a powerful antichrist who’s on the attack, and an all-powerful Christ to counter him.

Thanks for the accidental nod, I suppose?

Nor, indeed, is this anything new. Flash back, again, to February 2017, this time from the BBC: “Witches cast ‘mass spell’ against Donald Trump”:

Most of Donald Trump’s opponents believe they will have to wait four more years to see him leave the White House.

But America’s witches are more optimistic.

At the stroke of midnight on Friday, followers of witchcraft across the U.S. performed a mass spell designed to stop the president doing harm.

A Facebook group devoted to the ritual has attracted over 10,500 likes, and coined the hashtag #magicresistance.

The development has sparked fury among Christian conservatives, who have accused the witches of “declaring spiritual war.”

Yes, imagine that. And imagine the BBC covering this with the tone that the Christians are the problem here.

The words of the spell include a plea to the Wiccan deities to “bind Donald J Trump, so that his malignant works may fail utterly” and so that he “shall not break our polity, usurp our liberty, or fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair”.

Mr. Trump’s supporters don’t escape either, as the spell asks that their “malicious tongues” be curbed too.

You get the picture. And it doesn’t really matter whether or not it’s Donald Trump or some other conservative that they’re targeting. The question should be, why exactly do the Satanists and witches and occultists of America and the world feel the need to target conservatives in the United States?

While this isn’t to say that every or any conservative is perfect, it’s fair to say that, for Christians, the enemy of our enemy is our friend, and not just from pure a priori logic.

Western leftism has always had some tinge of evil in it, but now it has degraded into an anti-life, anti-growth, anti-flourishing, anti-maturing, anti-sacrifice, anti-selflessness, and downright anti-human ideology.

Whether you take Satan to be a psycho-literary figure or an actual fallen angel, he and the left have to go together because they both stand for the unnatural and the undoing of the natural order.

As with most matters of good and evil, evil is funny until it isn’t. It isn’t when you realize all the things that “eye of protection” sigil stands for: the Molochian sacrifice of the unborn, the mutilation of our children, degeneracy of every sort, man as their own god, the ruination of our Judeo-Christian patrimony, the tearing down of our culture, the adoration of our enemies, the balkanization of our discourse. It’s all evil, hiding behind a dippy woman in a tie-dye shirt with an eye on her arm.

No wonder they want Satanic and occultist protection. They see Trump and those who support him as a threat — because sadly, they subscribe to every last bit of this evil.

